Decency in the crosshairs: Remington’s unfathomable, inexcusable pursuit of Sandy Hook children’s school records

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Those of us who follow the machinations of the gun industry have a high tolerance threshold for immoral actions. But the latest legal maneuver by lawyers for Remington, being sued in Connecticut court for irresponsible marketing of its product by the families of Sandy Hook victims, is enough to leave even the most cynical person speechless.

