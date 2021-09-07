Yo Hosoyamada's 100 Days of Buildings reinterprets architecture through illustration
The London-based illustrator, originally from Tokyo, was studying at the prestigious Bartlett School of Architecture following the traditional path to becoming an architect. Following graduation, she got a job as an architectural assistant at a design firm but it wasn't quite as expected: "During my studies, I was constantly challenged, pushing my creative skills forward," she tells Creative Boom. "But the job didn't feel like I was fully utilising what I'd learnt. That's when I discovered illustration and began dedicating all my free time to it. I completely fell in love with the art of image-making."www.creativeboom.com
