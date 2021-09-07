CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe's high energy prices are just the beginning

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean energy prices might be at record levels, but there is still room for prices to run, according to a Bloomberg analysis. Of course, natural gas prices are soaring everywhere-not just in Europe. The US benchmark price for natural gas has nearly doubled over the last year, with front-month Henry Hub prices reaching $4.690/MMBtu as of September 6. And that's despite record natural gas production in hot basins like Appalachia.

Birmingham Star

Nord Stream 2 in limbo as Germany prepares to decide on key license

Germany's federal networks regulator BNA said on Monday it would decide no later than January 8, 2022 whether it will certify Nord Stream 2 and issue an operating license for the natural gas pipeline. "The Federal Network Agency of Germany announced today that Nord Stream 2 AG has submitted all...
Kremlin: quick launch of Nord Stream 2 would balance Europe's gas prices

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A rapid startup of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany would balance high gas prices in Europe, including on spot market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. He also said the possibility of Russian energy giant Rosneft exporting gas to Europe...
China Slowdown, Evergrande Default, Europe Energy Prices - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- China's stock markets fall again on disappointing economic data and the seemingly imminent default of a major real estate developer. Europe's energy prices are now above their record in 2008, while a big drop in stockpiles is also supporting crude oil. U.S. industrial production data for August are due. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 15th September.
Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

OPEC expects global oil demand to cross pre-pandemic level next year. Meanwhile, oil and gas supplies remain tight, and there could be further supply constraints. Oil and gas stocks sizzled today, thanks to a surprise forecast from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Some of the lesser-known stocks surged the most on Sept. 13, with the following leading the pack as of 2 p.m. EDT.
LNG Hits New Record Highs As Supply Problems Mount

By Anna Shiryaevskaya (Bloomberg) –Natural gas prices in the U.K. and the Netherlands soared to record highs as concerns over tight supplies mount while demand increases. Britain’s gas network is forecast undersupplied on Tuesday due to supply disruptions at U.K. facilities as gas-fired power generation climbed amid muted wind output.
Shale gas stocks chase natural gas futures prices higher, as LNG drives demand

Shares in most pure-play shale gas producers posted double-digit gains in value over the past month, alongside the one-third increase in the October futures price for natural gas, according to Sept. 14 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The biggest news on the day surrounded the energy markets, as natural...
Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Power Higher

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see more money flow into the energy sector, perhaps in a bid to be inflation. At this point in time, it looks as if the market wants to get towards the $74 level, an area that I think will be rather difficult to get beyond, due to the fact that we had seen so much in the way of selling pressure there previously. If we were to break above that level, then obviously crude oil would have much further to go, perhaps reaching towards the $77.50 level next.
The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

French industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.
Market for responsibly sourced gas begins to take root, stakeholders say

A growing number of natural gas producers have committed to certifying that their production meets methane emissions limits and other ESG standards in 2021. Responsibly sourced natural gas is gaining support among shale producers, although it could be some time before a mature market develops for certified gas supply, according to panelists at the LDC Gas Forums' Mid-Continent Forum.
What Are the Best Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Stocks To Buy?

While global crude oil demand plummeted in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns, Shell estimates that LNG (liquified natural gas) demand increased marginally to 360 million metric tons. The U.S. has emerged as a key LNG exporter. What are the best LNG stocks to buy?. Article continues below advertisement. Over the years,...
Perfect Storm for Natural Gas—What Are the Top Stock Picks?

Natural gas has become one of the best-performing commodities in 2021. On Sept. 8, the prices rose to a 7.5-year high. The prices have risen by nearly 100 percent YTD due to rising demand and supply concerns. Since investors want to bet on this red-hot commodity, many of them want to know what the best natural gas stocks are to buy now.
Nintendo’s Switch just got a permanent price cut in Europe

Nintendo has permanently lowered the price of the Switch in Europe, the company has confirmed to Eurogamer. The Switch now costs £260 in the U.K. (about $455 CAD) and €300 (about $448 CAD) in other parts of Europe, compared to the previous £280 (about $490 CAD) and €330 (about $493 CAD).
How the U.S. Became the World’s LNG Price Setter

The shale revolution has profoundly changed the market landscape for natural gas. The U.S. is now the largest nat gas producer in the world, due largely to technological development prompted by the shale renaissance. These advancements have substantially enhanced productivity and have cut costs per well. The changes have created...
Europe’s Green Energy Dream Is Painful for Consumers

Green energy has many benefits. Solar and wind energy can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and helps alleviate problems attributed to climate change. Costs of the technologies are trending down, making green energy more affordable. But renewable energy does have at least one drawback. It can be unpredictable and needs a...
Europe’s ambitious net-zero pledges hit home—with eye-watering energy bills

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Running out of gas as the cost of energy hits record highs, Europe is facing a "power crunch"—one that has been years in the making. As the global demand for gas soars, Europe’s uptake of intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, combined with its aggressive shutdown of coal and heavy EU carbon taxation, has caused its electricity supply to tighten.
Analysis: Expensive winter ahead as Europe's power prices surge

FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS Sept 10 (Reuters) - A record run in energy prices that pushed European electricity costs to multi-year highs is unlikely to ease off before year-end, pointing to an expensive winter heating season for consumers. The key benchmark EU and French power contracts have both doubled so far this year...
