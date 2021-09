Deathloop is the latest action game from Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, and it’s shaping up to be a pretty unique experience so far. Players take control of Colt, who’s tasked with assassinating various targets, but a wrench is thrown into his plans when Julianna, another assassin, shows up to take him out. Players are able to play as Julianna to invade other people’s worlds, which makes for a pretty interesting PvP and PvE hybrid experience. If you’re wondering whether you’ll be able to change your character appearance in Deathloop, here’s what you need to know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO