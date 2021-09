Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has dedicated his record 111 international goals to his nation after staging the most dramatic of late shows to wrench an unlikely victory away from the Republic of Ireland.Portugal looked to be heading for a shock World Cup qualifier defeat at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday evening until the 36-year-old, who had seen his first-half penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu, headed them level with a minute to spare and then won the game six minutes into stoppage time.Ronaldo’s first goal edged him ahead of the 109-goal record he had previously shared with Iran striker Ali Daei,...

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO