Growing up in the South, there was always a certain idea of what the “North” was supposed to be like. Those who migrated from New England brought tales of the superiority and unmatched tolerance exhibited in the mostly white, upper middle-class suburbs. I came to the University of Massachusetts knowing very little about the school or Massachusetts in general. I knew nobody who had gone to Amherst or even lived in this miniscule state that seemed so far away. I based my expectations solely off stereotypes and the gleaming portrayal of supremacy that UMass exudes. Needless to say, I was surprised to learn that neither UMass nor the state of Massachusetts lived up to the standards they had created of themselves.

AMHERST, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO