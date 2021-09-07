CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,’ Halsey’s jarring new release

By Molly Hamilton
Daily Collegian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey’s fourth studio album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” came into the world with little warning. The lack of singles prior to the album’s release ensured a listening experience that was both shocking and satisfying in its completeness. Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, the album’s sound is characterized by dark, industrial undercurrents of distortion and heavy bass lines. While these sonic elements don’t immediately call to mind the themes of pregnancy, motherhood and the Madonna-whore complex that are littered throughout the album, the two meld into a strangely perfect combination.

