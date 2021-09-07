CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. hospitalizations more than doubled since last Labor Day

Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of covid-19 patients in hospitals in the United States has more than doubled since last Labor Day, a sobering statistic that illustrates how the delta variant has hampered progress in curbing the pandemic even as vaccines became widely available. There were 38,192 people in hospital with the virus...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 793.396 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, September 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,479 from Tuesday’s 788,917, a bigger increase than the 2,007 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.
MedicalXpress

New COVID cases were 300% higher this Labor Day weekend than last year

(HealthDay)—With the Delta variant surging and many Americans mask- and vaccine-free, new cases of COVID-19 spiked to levels over the long Labor Day weekend that were 300% higher than those seen over the same weekend in 2020, according to a new tally from Johns Hopkins University. That means packed hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Balz
myrtlebeachonline.com

COVID cases in SC jump by more than 20,000 after Labor Day weekend

More than 20,000 people were infected with the coronavirus and 193 others died over a four-day span, according to data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday. That brings the state’s COVID-19 case count to more than 773,000 since the beginning of the pandemic,...
COLUMBIA, SC
San Francisco Chronicle

COVID in California: Big jump in U.S. infections, hospitalizations over Labor Day compared to 1 year ago

Experts have weighed in with the latest advice on protecting children during the delta coronavirus surge. California’s special COVID-19 sick-leave policy, which has sustained many low-income workers during the pandemic, is set to expire Sept. 30. A shortage of ICU beds in California’s Central Valley region has reached the critical surge level.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MassLive.com

Baystate reporting most COVID hospitalizations in Massachusetts by more than double, caused by low vaccination rate in Hampden County

On Sept. 9, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported that Baystate Medical Center had 75 COVID-19 patients, more than double the next highest numbers from Massachusetts General Hospital with 28 hospitalizations, Boston Medical Center with 24 hospitalizations and UMass Memorial-Memorial Campus with 24 hospitalizations. The population, of course, is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#U S#Canada#Washington Post#Covid#The Health Ministry#Liberal#Post Abc#Abc News#Americans#Republicans
beckershospitalreview.com

Vaccine mandates have hospitals concerned about staffing

Amid President Joe Biden's plan to vaccinate healthcare workers against COVID-19, hospitals are expressing concerns about potential unintended consequences of the mandates, such as exacerbating workforce shortages. President Biden revealed Sept. 9 his administration's six-pronged approach to curb the pandemic, including requiring all employers with 100 or more employees to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Florida landlord says tenants must get coronavirus vaccine: ‘You don’t want to get vaccinated? You have to move.’

Jasmine Irby was leaving her two-bedroom apartment in South Florida last month when she noticed a letter from the management company taped to her door. It read: “As of August 15th, all new tenants must show proof of vaccination before moving in. … Existing tenants must show proof of vaccination before leases are renewed.” The policy, the notice stated, also applied to building employees.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVL

COVID rates on the decline again in Southern Oregon

Southern Oregon — Coronavirus cases are back on a downward trend in the Rogue Valley after skyrocketing to new heights last month. In the past week, the daily average of new cases in Jackson and Josephine Counties are close to half of what they were a month ago, when health officials were sounding the alarm about hospital systems becoming overwhelmed.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
US News and World Report

Canada's Trudeau Tries to Link Main Rival to Alberta COVID-19 Surge

CALGARY, Alberta/Richmond, BRITISH COLUMBIA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday sought to link his main election rival to a worsening COVID-19 crisis in the western province of Alberta, where the health system is struggling to cope. With less than a week to go in a tight election...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy