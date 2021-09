Krafton Inc. has released a new update into PUBG Mobile today that adds new content and crossovers from Dune and Alan Walker. There's so much to unpack in this update that just trying to run all of it down in a concise manner was a take unto itself, but we have the major bullet points for you here along with some images and a new trailer. Basically, you're getting an alien invasion, map updates, a DJ crossover, two IP events from other games and franchises, a few new events, and more. We're actually kind of surprised the company just released the info today without a lot of build-up or fanfare about it. Enjoy the new additions that go into effect as soon as you update the game on iOS or Android.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO