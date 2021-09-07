Acer launches Swift X Laptop in India

Looking for an ultra-affordable laptop for work, school, or play? You can get an amazing deal on this HP Chromebook today from Best Buy! Right now, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is on sale for just $129, marked down from its original price of $250, so you can save $130. Take advantage of Chromebook deals like this one and get the most bang for your buck with this highly rated laptop computer. Featuring an 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron processor, and built-in cloud support, you’ll be able to stay connected everywhere you go. Chromebook’s simple design and affordable price point makes it an ideal starter computer for kids or older adults, as well as for anyone looking for a daily use laptop.
Comments / 0