Housing

GW should expand its off-campus housing resources

By Shir Levy
GW Hatchet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe process to find off-campus housing in Foggy Bottom can be overwhelming and exhausting. But it doesn’t have to be. Off-campus housing is often less expensive than the on-campus alternative, which leads many students to seek housing anywhere but GW’s residence halls once they become seniors or are granted an exemption their junior year. Having just gone through the process myself, I realize that navigating the housing process is more difficult than one might think. To alleviate stress that students feel trying to find off campus housing, GW should publicize and expand its existing resources for off-campus students.

