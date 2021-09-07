CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Italy (AP) — In Paul Schrader’s new film “The Card Counter,” which premiered last week at the Venice International Film Festival and opens in North America on Sept. 10, the writer-director goes back to a formula he’s been perfecting for 45 years: The man in the room. He did it in “Taxi Driver” and “American Gigolo” and “Light Sleeper,” and now he’s enlisted Oscar Isaac to play the most recent iteration. In the film, Isaac is a poker player who can’t forgive himself for his participation in Abu Ghraib. Schrader hopes this isn’t his last film, but the 75-year-old is OK if it is. He just doesn’t want to go out on a flat note.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

Tiffany Haddish and Oscar Isaac on their chemistry in 'The Card Counter'

A man sits alone in a room. This image, suggesting intensity, focus and isolation, has become a key signifier of filmmaker Paul Schrader. Writer and director of films such as “Blue Collar,” “American Gigolo” and “Affliction,” Schrader received his first Academy Award nomination in 2019 for the screenplay of “First Reformed.”
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Venice Review: The Card Counter is a Brooding, Late-Late Style Triumph from Paul Schrader

Whatever new could be said about Paul Schrader as an artist—curving around the extra-textual value in Kickstarter campaigns, Facebook posts, and tragic losses of final cut—is almost entirely on the back of First Reformed. A cultural smash first propelled by surprise of the he’s-still-got-it! variety that, as those things always do, faded, now denotes career reset—a generational shift for telling us his anxiety-ridden men of ‘70s and ‘80s landmarks stuck around to become the doom-scrolling generation whose problems are more global than personal. (Though obviously that too.) The catch of this conquest is a greedy fan (hello) alternately thrilled at the existence of another film and worried a final statement for the ages is rendered naught. A broken promise? Please; he owes us nothing. But Ernst Toller’s martyrdom is hard to sacrifice as a last note.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

See An Advanced Screening of The Card Counter in Miami, Florida

There is a reason for the saying "you reap what you sow". It is a warning to those who expect to get away with their past indiscretions. For William Tell (Oscar Isaac; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) those words ring true as he now struggles with the sins of his past to earn forgiveness in the new feature film, THE CARD COUNTER.
MIAMI, FL
Vanity Fair

The Card Counter Is an Unshakeable Tale of American Moral Failure

In a world that feels unendingly near apocalyptic, Paul Schrader re-emerges as the artist best situated to transmit stories about moral rot, personal sacrifice, and erotic salvation. With his 2017 film First Reformed—centered on a psychically struggling Calvinist priest, Toller (Ethan Hawke), who is tasked with counseling a suicidal young environmental activist (Philip Ettinger)—the veteran director (American Gigolo, Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters) and screenwriter (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull) nabbed his first Oscar nomination for best screenplay. Now, he’s back with The Card Counter, an unflinching look at the guilt and self-annihilation experienced by a soldier who served jail time after committing disturbing abuses at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
Oscar Isaac
Detroit Free Press

‘The Card Counter’ is a strange yet satisfying journey

Paul Schrader is on a late-career roll. Writing the scripts for “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” gets you a free pass for life. As a director, though, Schrader has been more hit and miss. But with 2017’s brilliant “First Reformed” and now “The Card Counter,” he has tapped into something deep and dark – the soul of the nation, maybe, as cliched as that sounds.
MOVIES
bluemountaineagle.com

Paul Schrader goes dark again in 'The Card Counter'

When Paul Schrader was a boy, his strict Calvinist mother stabbed his thumb with a needle to show him what Hell would feel like. It must not have hurt too bad, because he grew up to be a writer and director responsible for movies with dark, hellish themes. You may...
MOVIES
IGN

The Card Counter Review

The Card Counter will hit theaters on Sept. 10. In The Card Counter, Oscar Isaac is a card shark cruising casinos for easy prey, warning, with a cold dead-eyed stare, “Any man can tilt.” He certainly looks the part of a shark, his greying hair slicked back smooth across his scalp, his clothes dark with a slight sheen, his movements smooth and graceful. That is, until this stoic gambler “tilts” into violence. Centering on a coolly predatorial anti-hero swimming in the morally murky waters of professional gambling, The Card Counter looks like a sexy thriller on its surface. But writer/director Paul Schrader pulls a bait-and-switch, delivering a navel-gazing drag that treats a real-life atrocity as provocative production design.
GAMBLING
NBC Chicago

‘The Card Counter' Goes All In on Regret, Guilt and Pain

In “The Card Counter”, Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) plays William Tell, an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. Tell was one of the men involved in torturing prisoners in Abu Ghraib which we see in vivid flashbacks throughout the film. After...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Line#The Card Counter#Taxi Driver#Poker Player#Ap
Boston Herald

‘The Card Counter’ takes bets on a soldier’s redemption

Grade: A- Prince of Darkness Paul Schrader (writer of “Taxi Driver,” writer-director of “First Reformed”) is back with another tale from the abyss. “The Card Counter” features an award-worthy turn by “Star Wars” regular Oscar Isaac in the title role and tells the story of a former soldier and torturer at the infamous Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, where some members of the U.S. Army and CIA ran amok torturing and abusing Iraqi prisoners. The former soldier calls himself William Tell, presumably after the legendary Swiss folk hero and marksman and it’s probably a private joke. Bill served almost 10 years in Leavenworth and notes that only the lowly, so-called “bad apples” were prosecuted.
ENTERTAINMENT
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘Malignant’ and ‘The Card Counter’

Scary movie season officially begins with “Malignant”. Director James Wan adds this to his “Conjuring” universe. Madison has terrifying visions of brutal murders, which are dismissed as trauma by her adoptive parents – yes, of course, she’s adopted. They’re surprised when they find out these waking dreams are very real. That’s thanks to some home videos that surface with her talking to her imaginary friend Gabriel, who is actually the devil. The popcorn will be flying.
MADISON, CT
Lima News

Dealing torture and guilt in ‘The Card Counter’

You would have to shuffle a lot of movie ideas to come up with one that pairs a card sharp with the horrors of Abu Ghraib. But writer-director Paul Schrader has for some time known his cards, playing variations of the same hand over and over again. The protagonist of his “The Card Counter” — William Tell (Oscar Isaac) — is the latest in a long line of Schrader’s tortured, self-hating, deeply habitual, solitary men going back to Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
tonemadison.com

"The Card Counter" contemplates how fallen people carry on in a fallen world

Paul Schrader’s latest psychological noir drama is now playing at AMC Madison 6 and Marcus Point. Header Image: William Tell (Oscar Issac) journals in a dimly lit hotel room with furniture covered in white sheets. A bottle of bourbon and an empty glass are within his reach in the foreground.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Taxi Driver” (1976)

All that description of Travis Bickle capped off with a portent of things to come:. sun, Travis Bickle moves toward violence. As Ovid says, “The seeds of change lie within.” At the very beginning of the story, the first few lines in the script introducing the Protagonist, Schrader plants those “seeds.” Seeds of violence. Become who you are, Travis Bickle.
MOVIES
WRAL News

AP PHOTOS: Elegance and whimsy mix at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — All across the Lido, you could see it on the stars' faces: sheer joy. Whether it was Timothée Chalamet's beaming face greeting fans, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's playfulness for the cameras, Josh Brolin's ear-to-ear grin in the front row of a “Dune” event or those looks exchanged between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the 78th Venice International Film Festival mixed elegance and fun in a way rarely seen since early 2020.
MOVIES
IBTimes

Uber Ordered To Pay Taxi Drivers Damages In France

A French court on Friday ordered ride-hailing service Uber to pay damages to taxi drivers whose business suffered from unlicensed competitors. Uber France will have to pay 180,000 euros ($213,000) to 910 taxi drivers and their federation who brought a civil case against Uber for unfair competition, the court ruled.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy