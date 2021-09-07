CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notts v Lancashire, Warks v Hampshire and more: county cricket – live!

By Tanya Aldred
The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Trent Bridge, George Balderson has just dropped Brett Hutton as Lancashire’s agony continues and they resort to Tom Bailey’s off spin - which does remove Hutton, for one. The Notts lead now 423. And I’ve just glanced at matters at The County Ground, where Simon Kerrigan has grabbed four...

Cricket-India all out for 191 in fourth test v England

LONDON (Reuters) – India were bowled out for 191 after being put in to bat on the opening day of the fourth test against England at The Oval on Thursday. Shardul Thakur top-scored for the tourists with a whirlwind 57 and captain Virat Kohli contributed 50. Chris Woakes was the...
County Championship: Brett Hutton puts Notts on top against Lancashire

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two):. Nottinghamshire 272 & 127-5: Duckett 44, Balderson 2-29, Bailey 2-44 Lancashire 168: Bohannon 35; Hutton 5-62, Paterson 3-39 Nottinghamshire (5 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 231 runs with five wickets remaining. Seam bowler Brett Hutton claimed 5-62 as Nottinghamshire gained...
County cricket: Notts soar clear as Division One hits halfway stage

Nottinghamshire soared 10.5 points clear of the chasing pack in Division One after the kind of victory that gives the lie to the easy jibe that county cricket is soft cricket. Batting first, Ben Duckett, Sam Northeast and Joe Clarke registered half-centuries that looked much better than that when Brett Hutton’s five wickets (well, four plus an lbw decision won against Dane Vilas) established a lead of 104. Lancashire were right in the match when Tom Bailey (having a very decent game) dismissed the captain, Steve Mullaney, to leave them 211 in arrears with five wickets to take, albeit on a flat pitch in some of the best weather of the summer. Cue a stand of 176 between Tom Moores and Lyndon James that took both men into the 90s and a declaration that gave Notts four sessions to take 10 wickets, the target a notional 444.
Ashes: England's plans unravel as Australia tour looms

Perfect planning prevents poor performance. But life is what happens when you're making other plans and, in England's case, only one home Test win this summer represents their worst return since 1999. Rightly or wrongly, English Test cricket is built around the Ashes. Legacies are made by success against Australia,...
SWPL: Celtic v Glasgow City & Hamilton v Rangers live on BBC Scotland

Another two live matches and a comprehensive highlights show will capture the best of the action as the SWPL season plays its second round of games this weekend. The meeting of last season's top two - Celtic and Glasgow City - will be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app on Sunday (16:10 BST), as will the game between Hamilton Academical and Rangers (16:00).
The IPL is back with unfinished business, and it was always going to be

Who could forget the Indian Premier League 2021 part one? All aboard the franchise flagship, fingers pushed firmly in ears, as a deadly Covid surge ran through India. While the players were trapped in bio-bubbles – Covid-tested every two days, surrounded by healthcare professionals, three ambulances outside every ground – the general public wept outside hospitals, pleading for beds for their desperately ill relatives, and repeated, heartbreaking calls went out on social media for oxygen cylinders.
