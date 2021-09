ONTARIO, CANADA - The housing crisis in Canada continues as the real estate market remains unaffordable for many. Over the past two years, home prices reached an all-time high because of COVID-19. The intense demand for homes during the pandemic was closely followed by a shortage of properties. According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, sales are down by 28% from that March peak, even though the housing markets are still historically active. The truth behind Canada’s housing crisis reaches far beyond the pandemic.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO