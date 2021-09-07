TM and Tata Communications to provide high-speed internet connectivity in ASEAN

According to new statistics from DataReportal, the average user spends seven hours per day on the internet, and over 66% of the global population spends four of those hours on their cell phone. In one year, average mobile speeds have increased by almost 50%, and by 2026, 5G is expected to represent half of all mobile traffic. As the world grows increasingly reliant on digital technology, businesses will need to maintain a constant investment in their connectivity infrastructure to stay competitive.

