TM and Tata Communications to provide high-speed internet connectivity in ASEAN
KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) is partnering with India-headquartered telco Tata Communications Ltd to provide IP transit services in ASEAN. In a statement today, TM said the collaboration is done via its global and wholesale arm, TM Wholesale, and Tata Communications' wholly-owned unit Tata Communications International Pte Ltd, to offer stable, high-speed and reliable connectivity in the region and open access to global enterprises.www.theedgemarkets.com
Comments / 0