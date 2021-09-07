CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TM and Tata Communications to provide high-speed internet connectivity in ASEAN

By Cheryl Poo
theedgemarkets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) is partnering with India-headquartered telco Tata Communications Ltd to provide IP transit services in ASEAN. In a statement today, TM said the collaboration is done via its global and wholesale arm, TM Wholesale, and Tata Communications' wholly-owned unit Tata Communications International Pte Ltd, to offer stable, high-speed and reliable connectivity in the region and open access to global enterprises.

www.theedgemarkets.com

theedgemarkets.com

At least 90% of areas in Sarawak to have high-speed Internet facilities by 2022

KUCHING (Sept 6): The Sarawak government, with the cooperation of various quarters, hopes to have at least 90% of the areas in the state to have high-speed Internet facilities by 2022. Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said this will be implemented in collaboration with the Sarawak Multimedia...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

The Future of Connectivity and Global Communications Featured

According to new statistics from DataReportal, the average user spends seven hours per day on the internet, and over 66% of the global population spends four of those hours on their cell phone. In one year, average mobile speeds have increased by almost 50%, and by 2026, 5G is expected to represent half of all mobile traffic. As the world grows increasingly reliant on digital technology, businesses will need to maintain a constant investment in their connectivity infrastructure to stay competitive.
INTERNET
everythingrf.com

Anritsu Announces 5G Standalone Network Service Assurance in the Public Cloud on AWS

Anritsu has announced the deployment of its Mobile Network Service Assurance solutions on the public cloud with AWS. Following on from a recent press release where Anritsu announced two Tier-1 5G Standalone Service Assurance wins, Anritsu, in partnership with its Mobile Network customers and with AWS, has introduced a solution to fully deploy the Service Assurance systems in the public cloud.
SOFTWARE
iotbusinessnews.com

Senet Expands Network Coverage Through New Operator Integration Services and Wholesale Carrier-Grade Connectivity Plans

Company Rapidly Expanding LoRaWAN® IoT Network Coverage Across the US. Senet, Inc., today announced new services and network coverage plans to deliver broader access to low power wide area network (LPWAN) coverage for IoT applications across the United States. Today’s announcement includes integration services that enable seamless interconnectivity between Senet...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Enterprise WLAN market growth remains strong in 2Q21

Growth rates remained strong in the enterprise segment of the wireless local area networking (WLAN) market in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21) as the market increased 22.4% on a year-over-year basis to $1.7 billion, according to the IDC. In the consumer segment of the WLAN market, revenues declined 5.7%...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

BAT Malaysia unveils new sustainability strategy, with focus on harm reduction

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Bhd (BAT Malaysia) unveiled its new four-pillar sustainability strategy today, where the mission of harm reduction will be a priority for the group. BAT Malaysia legal and external affairs director Nicholas Booth said the key focus on harm reduction is being able...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Bursa Malaysia to run dematerialisation proof-of-concept with Digital Asset, VMware

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): Bursa Malaysia Bhd has embarked on a dematerialisation proof-of-concept with Digital Asset and VMware to facilitate the dematerialisation of securities certificates. In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said the project aims to test blockchain-powered technologies’ efficiency and operational feasibility in the issuance of dematerialised securities certificates,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sesame Software Announces High-Volume Data Connector for ServiceNow, Providing Connectivity Across All Platforms

Sesame Software’s Data Management Platform, Relational Junction, provides ServiceNow users with end-to-end connectivity to modernize the customer experience. Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and creator of Relational Junction, announced its high-volume data connector for ServiceNow — accelerating customer Initiatives across cloud data warehouse, integration, and analytics.
SOFTWARE
dallassun.com

Sonowal wants cross-border connectivity among ASEAN nations

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday underlined the importance of cross-border connectivity among India and developing nations of South-East Asia, read a statement from the ministry. Addressing the ASEAN summit on Future of India-ASEAN Connectivity Partnerships virtually from New...
INDIA
suasnews.com

SoftBank Corp. and HAPSMobile Accelerate High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) R&D to provide stable and high-quality connectivity for future commercial services

HAPS research results receive awards from Japan’s Institute of Electronics, Information and Communication Engineers (IEICE) SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) and its subsidiary HAPSMobile Inc. (“HAPSMobile”) are advancing research and development (R&D) activities in preparation for commercial services that deliver connectivity from the stratosphere with stable and high-quality network coverage using High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) technologies. The companies’ advanced technology research achievements include developing a cylindrical antenna and a rotating connector.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

India eases ownership rules, payments to help phone firms

DELHI/MUMBAI (Sept 15): India will allow mobile-phone companies to be fully foreign-owned without needing government approvals and will give operators more time to pay government dues, part of a plan to help an industry grappling with mounting debt and a crushing price war. Telecommunications firms can receive 100% foreign direct...
TECHNOLOGY

