Dan Hanson, loanDepot’s executive director in market retail, wants to give something back to the industry he has devoted most of his working life to. Hanson, who will be featured later this month as one of this year’s MPA Housing Industry Icons, has developed what he calls a “give back to the industry concept”, producing five-minute long videos in which he offers loan originators advice about his experience in the mortgage sector.

EDUCATION ・ 12 HOURS AGO