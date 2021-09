Online dating apps were definitely a blessing in 2020, but they also have their risks. Last year, thousands of people met their ‘soulmates’ by swiping right, but while dating apps can be a place to find true love, they can also be filled with malicious users waiting to scam you. According to a study based on data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and the Federal Trade Commission, Florida was the third most catfished US state in 2020, and authorities revealed that 1,600 victims lost over $40 million because of it.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO