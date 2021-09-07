Buffs chop down Cosumnes Oaks
Manteca used a balanced attack Friday in a 22-0 non-league blanking of Cosumnes Oaks-Elk Grove in non-league junior varsity action on Friday. After a scoreless first quarter, K.P. MacDannald (nine carries, 51 yards; four tackles) got the Buffaloes on the board with a 2-yard scoring run in the second period. Jacob Hernandez (seven carries, 98 yards) added a 42-yard third-quarter scoring scamper and Luis Rivera (nine tackles) rounded out the Manteca scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth period.
