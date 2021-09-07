CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 'Yurt'

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, we saw Salehe Bembury’s New Balance 2002R release, and the next collaboration will be the 574 ‘Yurt.’. This New Balance 574 comes highlighted with a Grey shade throughout while constructed with a mixture of mesh and hairy suede. Highlighting the pair, it has new tooling, including a White pebbled ABZORB midsole and Grey. Next, we have a Black rubber outsole, ’Salehe Bembury’ tags on the lateral in White while New Balance branding adorns the tongue labels to finish the look.

