First Look: Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 ‘Yurt’
In June, we saw Salehe Bembury’s New Balance 2002R release, and the next collaboration will be the 574 ‘Yurt.’. This New Balance 574 comes highlighted with a Grey shade throughout while constructed with a mixture of mesh and hairy suede. Highlighting the pair, it has new tooling, including a White pebbled ABZORB midsole and Grey. Next, we have a Black rubber outsole, ’Salehe Bembury’ tags on the lateral in White while New Balance branding adorns the tongue labels to finish the look.www.sneakerfiles.com
