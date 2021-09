Hurricane Ida's rath was not only felt in Louisiana, the storm wreaked havoc all the way up to the Northeast. Ida caused widespread flooding from the Louisiana coast to the Northeast. You might be wondering what does this have to do with the cost of cars and trucks? Well, hundreds of thousands of vehicles were flooded during the storm. Not only personal vehicles but commercial vehicles and vehicles sitting on car dealer lots all along Ida's path.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO