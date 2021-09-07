CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emotions raw before Paris trial for Islamic State carnage

By LORI HINNANT, NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY - Associated Press
 8 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Survivors of Islamic State group's 2015 attack on Paris and those who mourn the 130 people killed that night are bracing for a long-awaited trial that starts this week in Paris. A cell of nine Islamic State militants armed with automatic rifles and explosive vests left a trail of dead and injured at the national stadium, Paris bars and restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall on Nov. 13, 2015. Nearly all the attackers were from France or Belgium as were the cell’s 10th member who is the only one still alive. He is the chief defendant among 20 people charged in a trial that is expected to last nine months. A special secure court in Paris was constructed just to hold the trial.

