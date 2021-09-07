CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

US Open 2021: Shelby Rogers expects death threats on social media after defeat by Emma Raducanu

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Shelby Rogers said she expected to receive death threats on social media following her US Open fourth-round defeat by Emma Raducanu. The 28-year-old, ranked 43 in the world, was beaten 6-2 6-1 by Britain's Raducanu. "I'm going to have nine million death threats and whatnot. At this point in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Emma Raducanu moves up 127 spots to No. 23 in WTA rankings after winning US Open title

NEW YORK -- Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the US Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories -- three in qualifying and seven in the main draw -- to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova, who won at Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17.
TENNIS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu: British teenager is 'loving life' after winning the US Open

In just her second major tournament, Raducanu's 6-4 6-3 victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final made her the first British woman since Virginia Wade, who was watching from the stands, 44 years ago to win a Grand Slam singles title, and the first in New York since Wade in 1968.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu hoping to match desire of American Shelby Rogers

British teenager Emma Raducanu will hope to match the motivation levels of American opponent Shelby Rogers in their US Open encounter.After her victory on Saturday the 18-year-old was probably expecting to face world number one Ash Barty but the unseeded Rogers sprang a surprise and will return in front of a partisan home crowd on Monday with eyes on the quarter-finals.Raducanu, however, is also in decent form after dropping just a single game in a comprehensive 6-0 6-1 weekend victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and has no concerns about facing a home favourite even if she will have the full...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
Henry County Daily Herald

Teen Emma Raducanu continues run with rout of Shelby Rogers

British teen Emma Raducanu continued her stunning run through the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-1 dismantling of Shelby Rogers on Monday in New York to become only the third qualifier to reach the women's quarterfinals at the prestigious event. Raducanu, 18, needed only 65 minutes to defeat Rogers, the...
TENNIS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

British teen Emma Raducanu keeps rolling, beats Shelby Rogers to advance to U.S. Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK — British teenager Emma Raducanu, who had to compete in a qualifying tournament to earn a spot in the main draw of the U.S. Open, continued her impressive march through the field with a 6-2, 6-1 flattening of American Shelby Rogers on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Raducanu, 18, will make her first appearance in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
theScore

Why the improbable runs of Fernandez and Raducanu feel repeatable

We just witnessed the most improbable major final of the Open era. Two teenagers, one a slight-of-frame Canadian ranked 73rd in the world and the other a 150th-ranked British qualifier playing in just the second Grand Slam main draw and fourth tour-level event of her career, played for the US Open title Saturday. The latter, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, beat the former, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, in a high-quality final that was closer than the 6-4, 6-3 scoreline would suggest.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#American Shelby Rogers#Wta
SPORTbible

Emma Raducanu Sang Along To Sweet Caroline After US Open Victory

Emma Raducanu celebrated victory at the US Open like only an England football fan could, by singing Sweet Caroline after her win over Leylah Fernandez. The 18-year-old qualifier shocked the world when she became Britain's first female grand slam winner since 1977 on Saturday night, with previous winner Virginia Wade in attendance.
TENNIS
newschain

Emma Raducanu can ‘rule the world’ after shock US Open success

Emma Raducanu has been told she can “rule the world” of women’s tennis after her shock US Open win – but has also been warned her new level of fame will be the biggest change following her Flushing Meadows success. Playing in just her second grand slam tournament, 18-year-old Raducanu...
TENNIS
94.3 Jack FM

Raducanu says Grand Slam triumph pleased her ‘tough’ parents

NEW YORK (Reuters) – British teenager Emma Raducanu, who stunned the tennis world with her improbable U.S. Open success, said on Monday during a whirlwind media tour that her accomplishment not only took her by surprise but also satisfied her hard-to-please parents. The 18-year-old beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, 19, on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Emma Raducanu: 'Inspirational US Open champion creating tennis buzz'

She may be just 18 and in her first professional season but the new US Open champion Emma Raducanu is already "an inspiration" for young tennis players. Her old coach watched in awe as the young star became Britain's first women's Grand Slam singles winner for 44 years in New York on Saturday.
TENNIS
wtaq.com

Tennis – Raducanu’s toughest challenge is coping with the fame game

(Reuters) – Emma Raducanu has spent her time hopping from one media interview to another since her fairytale U.S. Open triumph and how she deals with her new-found fame could be as important as her tennis skills for her long-term success. The 18-year-old Briton stunned the world with her improbable...
TENNIS
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp: Emma Raducanu is the 'talent of the century' after US Open win

Jurgen Klopp has described Emma Raducanu as the "talent of the century" and says he will watch more women's tennis after the 18-year-old's US Open win. The Liverpool manager halted his preparations for his side's 3-0 win over Leeds on Sunday to join the millions watching on Saturday night as Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977 by beating Leylah Fernandez.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ash Barty out of US Open after shock loss to Shelby Rogers

World number one Ash Barty crashed out of the US Open in the third round after Shelby Rogers mounted a superb comeback.The Australian overcame a tricky start to put herself on the brink of victory as she served at 5-2 up in the deciding set.However, the American fed off the energy of a raucous crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium to turn the match around, winning four games in a row to force a tiebreak.She got the better of that too, claiming a first career victory over Barty, going through 6-2 1-6 7-6 (5).Her face says it all. pic.twitter.com/yxyBmbeRUF— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021The world number 43 now faces British star Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.She said during her on court interview: “I am not sure I can explain it, I just tried to fight for every point.“I didn’t want to leave, I just said make balls, try and stay in the match.“I tweeted yesterday that the ground is next level this year. They pick a winner and go for it. Thank you for picking me. You guys are in control of the tournament.“I am so excited to be moving on to the next round.”
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy