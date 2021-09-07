CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parties campaign ahead of Morocco's pivotal elections

 8 days ago

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Politicians from dozens of political parties were campaigning for a final day Tuesday, trying to reach out to millions of Moroccans despite social distancing measures a day before pivotal legislative, regional and local elections. A moderate Islamist party hopes to remain at the helm of government. Strict safety guidelines in place as the North African kingdom grapples with a new wave of COVID-19 restricted candidates’ ability to reach the 18 million eligible voters, half the country’s population. On Wednesday, voters choose among candidates from 31 political parties and coalitions competing for the 395 seats in the lower house of parliament. They'll also pick representatives for 678 regional councils seats.

