CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year

By Tom Howard
Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan was set to host the championship season finale from 11-14 November but the event had been under pressure due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. WRC organisers had hoped that the successful running of the Olympics in Tokyo would pave the way for the event to go ahead.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"

Verstappen was handed a three-place grid drop for the next race in Russia after the FIA deemed that he was predominantly to blame for the clash with Hamilton at Monza. The two world title protagonists had been battling wheel-to-wheel through the first chicane at the Italian track when Verstappen, trying to hold his line around the outside, was launched in the air over a kerb and went over the top of Hamilton's car.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Baguette "angry" at Oyu's over-aggressive Sugo defending

Baguette and his teammate in the #17 Real Racing Honda NSX-GT Koudai Tsukakoshi ended up taking the final step of the podium on Sunday, despite carrying a stage one fuel flow restrictor. But the Belgian driver is convinced that a second win of the season could have been on the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Porsche Cup Brasil: Rodrigo Mello comes out unscathed - full crash

Porsche Cup was in Curitiba this Sunday and started with a big scare. Right at the start of race 2 of the Carrera Cup category, Rodrigo Mello was involved in a scary accident, flipping several times before stopping with the car on the guard rail, fortunately leaving unharmed soon after. The medical rescue immediately arrived at the scene, while the direction stopped the race with less than 30 seconds elapsed. The broadcast showed Mello getting out of the car walking. “At the start, I was kind of sandwiched by two cars, which started to squeeze me. And then I took my foot off a little to avoid the accident, but then a car came from behind, much faster, which hit my rear”, Mello told to Motorsport.com Brazil exclusively. “Then I became a passenger. But I was lucid the whole time. I followed the crash, noticed that I was overturning and immediately wanted to signal that I was fine, because my daughter is here today, my mother was watching, today is my father's birthday. I wanted to show that it was just a scare”. Mello highlighted how this accident proves the evolution in the safety of Porsche Cup cars. “It is a very safe car. You can see, I'm here walking, talking, I'm super fine. Thanks so much to the Porsche team, who keep this car in this shape. This makes us very safe, very calm to race”.
MOTORSPORTS
thexboxhub.com

Celebrating 50 years of rally – WRC 10 hits Xbox, PlayStation and PC

We’ve seen Nacon and KT Racing have some pretty decent success stories with the WRC franchise over the years, with the last couple especially – WRC 8 and WRC 9 – delivering some serious tight rally racing. Now though, as WRC gets set to celebrate 50 years of rallying, WRC 10 rolls up to the starting point with release on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrc#Tokyo#Wrc Rally Japan#Japanese#The Rally Japan 2021#Rally Monza
Motorsport.com

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

The ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic has left F1 in a tricky situation of having to be flexible with its calendar over the second half of the year. Events in China, Canada, Singapore and Australia have had to be ditched because travel restrictions made it impossible for them to go ahead, and F1 chiefs worked hard to find replacements.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

The Acropolis Rally is regarded as one of rallying’s jewels in the crown. It’s not for the faint hearted, it’s tough on driver and car, but the unique challenge can be the making of a rally driver. Returning to the World Rally Championship after eight years away, Motorsport.com has picked...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency

Toyota confirmed this morning that the pair will withdraw from the Greek classic due to a family emergency for Williams that has required the Brit to return home immediately. Williams has been standing in as co-driver for Katsuta while regular co-driver Daniel Barritt recovers from a back injury sustained in Rally Estonia, that forced the pair to withdraw from the event prematurely.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

WRC PREVIEW: Acropolis Rally Greece returns for the first time since 2013

EKO Acropolis Rally Greece, an event with an historic reputation as one of the toughest in the FIA World Rally Championship, returns to the series this week (Sept. 9-12) for the first time since 2013. Punishing rocky tracks in the mountains north of Athens and blistering mid-summer temperatures established the...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

MotoGP: Argentina round cancelled for second year in a row

MotoGP's Argentina round has been cancelled for a second year in a row because of Covid-19. The race was initially postponed until the final quarter of 2021 but now joins Australia, Thailand, Japan and Finland on the list of events cancelled this year because of travel restrictions. It means the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally

The title contender's victory hopes were dashed after Stage 3 when his i20 initially suffered an electrical issue and then developed a power steering failure at a tyre fitting zone. Neuville copped a four-minute penalty for checking in at a time control 24 minutes late and then had to navigate...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale

The Italian event had been expected to slot into the November slot vacated by Rally Japan after organisers confirmed the cancellation of the rally earlier this week for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rally Monza’s return to the WRC calendar was announced during the WRC Live...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

It’s known as the Rally of the Gods, and those looking down from on high would have been in awe of Kalle Rovanpera’s devastating display to win the Acropolis Rally, a performance that confirmed the Finn as the World Rally Championship’s brightest young talent. In July, Rovanpera justified the hype...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style

The Toyota driver took the lead after Stage 3 on Friday before blitzing his rivals on Saturday morning to set up the win, after transforming a 3.7s margin to 30.8s heading into the final day. The Finn then destroyed the opposition again with superior pace in the wet on Sunday...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

MSGM And Automobile Club de l’Ouest Reveal Full Driver Entry List For The Le Mans Virtual Series 2021-22 Season

Miami, FL - September 14, 2021 -- The recently launched 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual Series, a joint venture between Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) -- a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world -- and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (“ACO”) -- the creators and organizers of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (the “FIA WEC”), announces today the full entry list for the 2021-22 Endurance Esports Championship.
MIAMI, FL
Motorsport.com

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain

The event will see the 19-year-old make his WRC tarmac debut after top flight appearances for the squad at February’s Arctic Rally Finland, where he finished seventh, before retiring from June’s Safari Rally. Solberg has previously driven the Hyundai i20 WRC car on tarmac after a run to victory at...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Rovanpera in narrow lead after WRC Acropolis Rally day one

Kalle Rovanpera holds the narrowest of Acropolis Rally leads after an incident-packed day one of the World Rally Championship’s return to Greece. After 55.55 miles of rough gravel and changing conditions following heavy pre-event rain, Toyota’s 20-year-old Finnish phenom takes a 3.7sec lead over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak into day two. Rovanpera’s teammate, Sebastien Ogier, is only 0.2sec back in third, despite running first on the road and playing “road sweeper” in his Yaris WRC.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy