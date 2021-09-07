CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrants issued for 214 suspects in failed 2016 Turkish coup

 8 days ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish prosecutors have issued detention warrants for 214 serving and former military personnel over alleged ties to a 2016 coup attempt. The investigation is being led by prosecutors in the western city of Izmir. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported Tuesday that there have been 137 arrests across 41 provinces so far. Most of the suspects were dismissed from the armed forces in the wake of the failed coup. But 44 were serving members. Turkey still carries out regular mass arrests of suspected followers of Fethullah Gulen. Gulen is the former imam that Ankara accuses of masterminding the attempted takeover. Gulen has lived in Pennsylvania since 1999 and he denies the allegations.

Libya arrests 2 suspected traffickers, returns 53 to Egypt

Libyan authorities arrested two suspected human traffickers and facilitated the return of more than 50 Egyptian migrants to their home country, officials said. Fifty-three Egyptians landed in Cairo’s international airport on a private flight late Sunday after authorities in Libya’s capital of Tripoli arrested them for attempting to travel by boat to Europe in recent weeks, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
Algerian journalist, others detained in growing crackdown

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian authorities arrested a prominent journalist and a Berber linguist this week as part of what appears to be a growing crackdown on dissent in the Kabylie region. Both are accused of belonging to the Kabyle Autonomy Movement, a group supporting the Kabyle minority that the Algerian government considers a terrorist organization. They deny the accusations. They are among dozens of people detained in recent weeks. Activists say it's an effort by the authorities to suppress separatist sentiment and snuff out any remaining opposition stemming from the Hirak pro-democracy movement that helped oust Algeria’s long-serving president in 2019.
Arrest warrant issued for ex-Idaho lawmaker on rape charges

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Idaho lawmaker who resigned in disgrace after a 19-year-old intern reported that he brought her to his apartment on false pretenses and raped her. The Ada County arrest warrant on charges of rape and sexual penetration with...
Turkey Establishes Command Representation in Baku, Azerbaijan

Armenian Apostolic Church Expresses Regional Religious Freedom Concerns. 09/13/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that on September 9, the Turkish military established a command representation for its special forces in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. This occurred just one week after Turkey and Azerbaijan hosted a joint military drill in Nagorno-Karabakh’s (Armenian: Artsakh) Lachin Corridor.
2015 Paris attacks suspect: Deaths of 130 'nothing personal'

PARIS (AP) — The key defendant in the 2015 Paris terror attacks trial says the Islamic State network that struck the city was attacking France, and that the deaths of 130 people was “nothing personal.” Salah Abdeslam wore all black and declined to remove his black mask as he spoke. Nine Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of one another at several locations around Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. It was the deadliest violence to strike France since World War II and among the worst terror attacks to hit the West. Abdeslam is the only survivor of that cell, most of whose members were French or Belgian. He fled the city after discarding his malfunctioning suicide vest.
Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
U.S. Marine wounded in Kabul attack gives eyewitness account

U.S. Marine Major Ben Sutphen was just 15 feet away when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb last month near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Marines were warned an attack was coming and had a physical description of the suspected bomber, but in the crush of humanity outside the airport, they were unable to spot him. The explosion killed 13 U.S. service members and over 100 Afghans, and wounded at least 15 American service members, including Sutphen.
