Toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days out of hospital

A 40-year-old father spent his last moments doing whatever he could to keep his daughter alive before he sank into the water. The 40-year-old man was having a fun outing with his 6-year-old daughter before both of them fell off their jet ski and into the lake. “An eyewitness told crews he was loading his boat into the water when he saw the man and his daughter sitting on a jet ski. The man hit the gas to the unit and he and his daughter fell off the back of it into the water,” said a statement released by the County’s EMA on Facebook.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO