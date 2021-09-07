CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza

 9 days ago

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's military says it has launched airstrikes on what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip. The strikes early on Tuesday came after incendiary balloons were sent into Israeli territory. An army statement says that fighter jets struck a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza that makes cement to build tunnels used for terror attacks. On Monday, hundreds of supporters of the Islamic Jihad rallied in Gaza. The militant group sent incendiary balloons across the border in support of six Palestinians who had escaped from one of Israel's most secure prisons.

