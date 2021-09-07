CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Asian stocks rise ahead of central bank meetings

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen after China reported stronger than expected exports in August. Investors awaited decisions by European and other central banks on when stimulus might be wound down. Shares advanced in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong. U.S. markets were due to reopen following a three-day weekend. China reported export growth rose to 25.6% over a year earlier, up from July's 19.3% gain. Investors looked ahead to this week’s meeting of the European Central Bank, which is expected to debate when to withdraw bond purchases and other stimulus for economies that use the common euro currency.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Arkansas Online

3.2% U.K. inflation rise pressures central bank

LONDON -- Consumer prices in the United Kingdom rose at their fastest recorded rate during August as global supply shortages and higher wages accentuated the uptick from pandemic-related discounts a year ago, official figures showed Wednesday. The Office for National Statistics said inflation accelerated to 3.2% in the year through...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks slip as weak China data adds to global growth worries

BENGALURU (Sept 15): Stocks in Asia's emerging markets fell on Wednesday, as uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve's tapering timeline and weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data rekindled worries about slowing global growth, and raised aversion towards riskier assets. Equities in Singapore led losses in the broader region, while Taiwan, Malaysia and...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Sinks Alongside Dow Jones as Sentiment Sours, Chinese Data Eyed

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Consumer Confidence, Chinese Economic Data – Talking Points. Australian Dollar sinks as broader market sentiment sours. Chinese data set to cross the wires, offering risk-event potential. AUD/USD finds support at 20-day SMA after breaking lower. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar dropped sharply versus the US...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Stocks#Hong Kong#Ap#The European Central Bank
WHEC TV-10

Asian stocks track Wall St decline as growth concerns weigh

Authorities plan a review of the industry before casino licenses are due to be renewed next year, the reports said. Wynn Macau lost 28%, Sands China declined 30%, MGM China gave up 24% and local operator SJM Entertainment dropped 21%. More broadly, investor optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar shrugs off weak inflation, China worries mount, cryptos rise

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 15:. Optimism from weaker US inflation figures has made way to concerns about the US and also the Chinese economy, following weak data. Updated reads on UK and Canadian inflation and US industrial output are of interest. Cryptocurrencies have been marching higher while oil and gold have consolidated their gains.
BUSINESS
94.1 Duke FM

Japan manufacturers’ mood falls to 5-month low in Sept – Reuters Tankan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese manufacturers’ confidence worsened to a five-month low in September as the fallout from the latest wave of COVID-19 put fresh pressure on the world’s third-largest economy, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. Sentiment among manufacturers fell as export-reliant firms such as carmakers suffered from a global chip...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asia shares mixed, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Asia's share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting U.S inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus. China's tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country's...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
audacy.com

Asian stocks mixed as investors await US inflation data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo and Seoul retreated. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak. Investors were watching...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks set for steady start as CPI awaited

(Sept 14): Asian stocks look set for a steady open Tuesday after the U.S. snapped a five-day drop ahead of inflation data that could impact expectations of the likely timeline for a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus. Futures rose in Japan and Hong Kong but dipped in Australia, while U.S....
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

European stocks break 4-day losing streak driven by banks and oil companies

Sep 13 (Reuters) – European stocks closed higher for the first time in five days on Monday, as oil-linked stocks, banks and utilities rose on hopes that the area’s strong economic recovery euro counteract the risks of a global slowdown. * The pan-European STOXX 600 Index rose 0.3% after hitting...
STOCKS
investing.com

Nikkei 225 Set for Highest Close Since 1990 as Japan Stocks Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks advanced for a third day, lifting the Nikkei 225 Stock Average toward levels last seen during the nation’s bubble economy more than three decades ago. Fanuc (OTC:FANUY) Corp. and KDDI (OTC:KDDIF) Corp. were the largest contributors to a gain of as much as 1.1% in the...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: Trading US inflation and UK labour market data

The current trading environment is proving that it doesn’t pay to be a value investor or a growth investor. It doesn’t help your performance if you trade in the short term only, or the long term only. In this environment you have to be both a long- and short-term investor as well as a growth and value investor since market themes are changing on a daily basis. Comments during the weekend from Fed officials including Patrick Harker from Philadelphia and Loretta Mester from Cleveland, suggested that a tapering announcement from the Federal Reserve next week would be a good thing for stocks since it would suggest that the FOMC has faith in the strength of the US economic recovery and it would be a sign that the worst of the Delta Covid variant is behind us.
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stocks Lower; Sentiment Weakens Ahead of U.S. CPI

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session and amid worries over future growth. At 3:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Lower; Caution Ahead of U.S. CPI Release

Investing.com -- European stock markets are expected to open lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.2% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.2%...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 with eyes on US Inflation

EUR/USD fades bounce off monthly low, eases from intraday high of late. Risk appetite turns cautious ahead of the key US CPI for August. Chatters surrounding Fed’s tapering, geopolitics and virus entertain intraday traders. Bears remain hopeful but risk catalysts and the pre-Fed caution may challenge the downside. EUR/USD aptly...
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Rise of Stablecoins, DeFi Make Central Bank Currencies ‘Urgent’: Bank for International Settlements

Key pillars of today’s cryptocurrency industry—like stablecoins and DeFi—pose a threat to the worlds’ central banks, according to Benoit Coeuré, head of the Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Innovation Hub. DeFi, or decentralized finance, is a suite of crypto products that replicate many common services in traditional finance, like lending...
CURRENCIES
invezz.com

USD/RUB forecast ahead of the Central Bank of Russia rate decision

The USD/RUB pair has been under pressure in the past few days. The pair will be in the spotlight as the Central Bank of Russia makes its decision. Analysts expect the bank will hike interest rates. The USD/RUB will be in the spotlight on Friday after the Central Bank of...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

European stock futures slide ahead of ECB meeting

(Reuters) – European stock futures slid on Thursday, tracking Asian shares lower on concerns of slowing global growth, while expectations were running high for the European Central Bank to announce a timeline to slow down bond purchases later in the day. Futures tracking Europe’s top 50 firms were down 0.6%...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy