Hong Kong to Reopen China Border for Some Residents as Govt Eases COVID-19 Rules

Replacing Hong Kong’s leader is a complicated, closed-door affair that epitomizes the central problem facing the Asian financial hub: How to balance the public’s desire for autonomy with China’s demands for control? The city’s Basic Law, which came into effect the day the British left, contains the promise of a popular vote some day, but electoral reforms imposed from Beijing in 2021 made that goal even more distant. In the end, the successor to Chief Executive Carrie Lam will be chosen in 2022 by an elite group of just 1,500 people who represent business, interest groups and, above all, China’s Communist Party.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO