Hong Kong to Reopen China Border for Some Residents as Govt Eases COVID-19 Rules

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that some residents from China and the former Portuguese colony of Macau will be allowed to enter the city without undergoing quarantine from Sept. 15, relaxing strict border restrictions to curb COVID-19. Speaking at her weekly press conference, Lam said the government would let up to a total of 2,000 residents from both places enter the financial hub each day, subject to certain requirements such as a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival.

