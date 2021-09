At the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, various industries, including the construction industry, were forced to shut down projects all over the world with no clear plans on how to safely return to work. Eyrus, a workforce visibility platform, rapidly developed and rolled out SafeProx, which combines Eyrus’ contact tracing and workforce management wearables into one lightweight badge and became a crucial necessity for Eyrus’ customers to manage the safety of their workforce. As the new Delta variant threatens to once again disturb workplaces all over the country, Eyrus has successfully deployed over 35,000 units since 2020 to commercial construction sites, data centers, office buildings, warehouses, and manufacturing plants.

