Berkeley, CA

How to pick the perfect student organization for you

By Eunkyo Jo
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterested in business? Interested in a cappella? Want to help teach kids? Want to fight climate change? As the school year starts, you’ll be bombarded by all these flyers on Sproul. You want to join a student organization, but there are so many to choose from. How do you pick the right one? There are various categories of extracurricular activities ranging from academic and professional to cultural and social clubs. Some clubs are a combination of multiple categories. If you are looking to get involved, here is a guide on how to pick the right student organization.

