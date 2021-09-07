CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Japan ex-official gets prison term in casino bribery case

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court has sentenced to four years in prison a former top government official for taking bribes from a gambling company, in a high-profile case that has added to the political woes of Japan’s outgoing prime minister ahead of elections this year. The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday found Tsukasa Akimoto, who was a vice-minister in charge of tourism and casino promotions, guilty of taking 7.6 million yen ($69,200) in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator that was aiming to start a casino business in Japan. The court also fined Akimoto the amount he was bribed from the Chinese casino operator. Japan's premier has said he will not seek another term, paving the way for a new party leader ahead of parliamentary elections to be held by late November.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Feds seek 11-years in prison for ex-mayor in corruption case

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking an 11-year prison term for disgraced former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia following his May conviction on felony fraud and corruption charges. In court documents filed Friday, prosecutors also called on a judge to order the once celebrated young mayor to pay nearly...
Tacoma News Tribune

Former FIFA official has bribery life ban cut to 20 years

A Brazilian soccer official indicted by federal prosecutors in the United States in the FIFA bribery case has had his life ban from the sport cut to 20 years. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed FIFA's case against Marco Polo del Nero “as to the findings on the merits” but ordered a reduced ban for taking bribes.
FIFA
mobileworldlive.com

US charges ex-Ericsson employee in bribery case

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) laid out charges against a former Ericsson account manager for his alleged role in a bribery scandal comprising conspiracy to commit money laundering and a violation of anti-corruption laws. In a statement, the DoJ accused ex-Ericsson Horn of Africa account manager Afework Bereket of...
wcn247.com

Man sentenced in Sweden for corporate espionage for Russia

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has sentenced a 47-year-old man to three years in prison for spying for Russia by handing over confidential information on the Swedish truck and bus maker Scania to a Russian diplomat in return for money several years. The man, identified as Kristian Dimitrievski, had been charged with delivering sensitive corporate information to his handlers about Scania but also about the Chinese-owned Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars. The Goteborg District Court acquitted him of that latter charge in its verdict on Wednesday. Dimitrievski, a civil engineer who worked between 2016-2019 as a consultant first with Volvo Cars and later with Scania in Sweden’s second city of Goteborg, has denied the charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Casino#Tokyo#Prison#Ap#The Tokyo District Court#Chinese
blackchronicle.com

Atlanta’ Star Gets 17 Years In Prison For PPP Loan Fraud Case

Reality star Maurice “Mo” Fayne’s real life has become a cautionary tale on what not to do when trying to impress the masses. The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star was sentenced to 17.5 years for his role in a PPP loan fraud case, TMZ reports. Fayne was living it...
CELEBRITIES
Birmingham Star

Relative Of Tajik President Avoids Prison Term In Stabbing Case

DUSHANBE -- A close relative of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been given a fine while some others received prison sentences over a stabbing incident that occurred in the Central Asian nation in May. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official at the Danghara district court in the southern Khatlon...
neworleanssun.com

Five Men Receive Prison Terms In Deadly Kyrgyz Bride-Kidnapping Case

BISHKEK -- Five men have been handed prison terms in Kyrgyzstan for their role in a deadly bride-kidnapping case that sparked protests in the Central Asian nation in April over the widespread practice of abducting women for marriage. Aizada Kanatbekova was kidnapped by a group of men on April 5...
Birmingham Star

Kyrgyz Election Official Arrested On Fraud Charge

BISHKEK -- A member of Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission, Akylbek Eshimov, has been arrested on a fraud charge. The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek ordered on September 13 that Eshimov stay in pretrial detention until at least November 11. The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said last week...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
wcn247.com

Officials: US citizen living in Mexico indicted in drug case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. citizen living in Mexico who claimed ties to the Sinaloa cartel faces a 17-count indictment related to a drug trafficking operation between Mexico and Alaska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Alaska says Miguel Baez Guevara was arrested by Mexican immigration authorities in Sonora, Mexico, on Friday. It says he was deported to the United States and arrested upon his arrival in Arizona. The office says Guevara pleaded not guilty in federal court in Arizona, where he was being detained pending transfer to Alaska. An online court records system did not show an attorney for Guevara.
therealdeal.com

Ex-Brooklyn construction union boss sentenced to 5 years for bribery scheme

Surrounded by colleagues celebrating the holiday season, two labor leaders hatched a plan in 2017: They would rig how new members were accepted into the carpenters’ union. Salvatore Tagliaferro, former president of Local 926, was sentenced on Wednesday to 60 months in prison, with two years of supervised release, for his role in a scheme that saw hundreds of union membership cards traded for cash bribes. He must also pay the union $145,000 in restitution and forfeit nearly $300,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
davisvanguard.org

San Francisco Man Gets 3 Years in Prison, but SF DA Plan Helped to Limit Term

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – John Gough was sentenced here this past week in federal court by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer to three years in federal prison for a gun case out-of-store robbery, with a credit for 14 months spent in pretrial incarceration. The sentence Gough received is seen as...
wcn247.com

Sri Lankan prison minister resigns over prisoner threats

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan Cabinet minister in charge of prisons has resigned following a public outcry after he allegedly threatened to kill two ethnic minority prisoners. Lohan Ratwatte, state minister of Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation, was accused of entering a prison in Anuradhapura north of Colombo on Sunday and threatening to kill two Tamil prisoners. He was also accused of forcibly entering another prison in Colombo with his friends. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office says Ratwatte tendered his resignation to the president on Wednesday and acknowledged his responsibility for both incidents. It says Rajapaksa accepted his resignation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy