Trending RF/Microwave Automotive Products in 2021: September Edition
The automotive industry has witnessed a massive acceleration in the integration of RF and Microwave components - with applications spanning from control and safety to entertainment, and more. For instance, automotive radar systems – which are used for parking assistance, collision detection, and warning – have moved from being available only in the highest-end vehicles to being present in common vehicles as well. This integration of cutting-edge RF technology in automobiles is only bound to increase as vehicles get smarter every day and the inevitable widespread launch of self-driving vehicles sometime in the future. This article lists trending automotive products on everything RF in 2021.www.everythingrf.com
