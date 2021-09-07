CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trending RF/Microwave Automotive Products in 2021: September Edition

By Editorial Team
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe automotive industry has witnessed a massive acceleration in the integration of RF and Microwave components - with applications spanning from control and safety to entertainment, and more. For instance, automotive radar systems – which are used for parking assistance, collision detection, and warning – have moved from being available only in the highest-end vehicles to being present in common vehicles as well. This integration of cutting-edge RF technology in automobiles is only bound to increase as vehicles get smarter every day and the inevitable widespread launch of self-driving vehicles sometime in the future. This article lists trending automotive products on everything RF in 2021.

everythingrf.com

Linwave Technology and Marki Microwave Collaborate to Develop Miniature Switched Filter Bank Solution

Linwave Technology, an RF and Microwave technical solution specialist and Marki Microwave, premier inventor of technologies to empower the RF and microwave industry, have collaborated to develop miniature switched filter bank solutions for leading defense prime contractors. Linwave executives announced the successful conclusion of phase 1 of the product concept...
TECHNOLOGY
industryglobalnews24.com

Production in the automotive sector hit by the outbreak of contagious Covid-19

Spike in Covid-19 infections hit the automotive market in Japan. Government forced to impose new lockdown restrictions. A spike in the Delta variant cases forced the Asian countries to impose fresh and new lockdown curbs. These fresh lockdown restrictions have caused disruptions in the supply of automobiles across the Japanese region in the month of July.
PUBLIC HEALTH
everythingrf.com

Murata Acquires Eta Wireless to Dramatically Reduce the Power Consumption of RF Circuits

Murata Manufacturing announced that they have completed the acquisition of Eta Wireless, the developer of Digital Envelope Tracking Technology that can dramatically reduce the power consumption of RF circuits involved in wireless communications. With this acquisition, Murata Manufacturing is aiming to provide superior RF products through the synergy between their electronic components and design techniques for RF circuits and the Digital Envelope Tracking Technology of Eta Wireless.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Modelithics Updates its Model Library for Keysight's PathWave Advanced Design System

Modelithics, an industry leader for high-accuracy RF and microwave active & passive simulation models for use in EDA tools has released the latest version, v21.5, of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for use with Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS). With 26 models included in this new release, the Modelithics...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

September Edition: Probabilistic Programming

We are an incredible species: we are extremely curious about the world around us, love to learn, and often find new ways and tools of doing just that. One such advance in the last couple of decades has been computation. By improving the architecture of compute engines, we have gotten better at simulating complex dynamics, enumerating large numbers of potential outcomes, and performing quick calculations over those vast sets of possibilities. All of these events have propelled our understanding of the world around us. Machine learning (ML), in particular, has equipped us with a highly flexible and powerful set of tools to predict, understand, and reason about the future. While the current state-of-the-art methods excel at the first goal, progress has been slow on the last two. One reason for this is perspective. The world is inherently complex.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
everythingrf.com

Qorvo Introduces Multi Protocol SoC Controller for Low Power Wireless Applications

Qorvo has introduced a Multi-Protocol SoC Controller that supports Zigbee, , and Bluetooth Low Energy standards. The QPG6100 is designed for connected lighting applications, switches, and other smart home end nodes. The controller is based on Qorvo’s ConcurrentConnect technology that enables Zigbee, Thread, and Bluetooth Low Energy to operate simultaneously in a single chip design.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Cadence and Samsung Accelerate 3nm Mixed-Signal Silicon

Cadence Design Systems announced that it has collaborated with Samsung Foundry to deliver qualified Mixed-Signal OpenAccess-ready process design kit (PDK) technology files that support a range of Samsung process technologies from 28FDS to GAA base 3nm. The Mixed-Signal OpenAccess-ready PDK allows mutual customers to speed their time to market by ensuring that the qualified Cadence® custom and digital design tools seamlessly interoperate on various Samsung process technologies. The Mixed-Signal OpenAccess-ready PDK improves productivity for mixed-signal designs used in data centers, networking, 5G, mobile, industrial and automotive applications.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Rohde & Schwarz Introduces Software that Combines EDA Simulation with Hardware Testing

Rohde & Schwarz and Cadence have collaborated on a solution aimed at simplifying the engineering process from RF design to implementation and enhancing accuracy by using realistic signals for both simulation and testing. The new R&S VSESIM-VSS signal creation and analysis tool speed up the development process for RF components. It is particularly useful for customers in the wireless, automotive, and aerospace, and defense industries as well as for manufacturers of active components and systems.
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Mercury Systems Successfully Demonstrates SOSA Aligned Sensor Processing Platform

Mercury Systems, a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense successfully demonstrated the Model 8256 Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned Development Platform at the U.S. Army - FACE and SOSA Technical Interchange Meeting, proving true heterogeneous interoperability with SOSA aligned products from several suppliers. This Phase 2 platform highlights additional signal acquisition, time, and frequency displays, and includes expanded system management capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
buffalonynews.net

GaN Systems Signs Semiconductor Capacity Agreement With BMW

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, today announced the signing of a comprehensive Capacity Agreement with BMW Group for GaN Systems' high-performance, automotive-grade GaN power transistors, which increase the efficiency and power density of critical applications in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

FreeWave Introduces a Purpose Built Low-Cost IIoT Solution Powered by Satellites

FreeWave's new Fusion Satellite powered by Swarm Technologies has developed a reliable IIoT connectivity powered by satellites. Enterprises with remote operations looking to benefit from IIoT, but without access to reliable connectivity options, have had no option but to rely on costly satellite providers with little IIoT experience. FreeWave Technologies, together with Swarm Technologies, is taking the cost out of that equation with Fusion Satellite, a purpose-built satellite solution specifically designed to meet IIoT requirements. Powered by innovative Swarm Tile satellite modems, Fusion Satellite makes it easy for enterprises to connect multiple devices and sensors in the field, access edge data, drive new operational efficiencies and improve asset management. To further advance the sensor to satellite applications FreeWave and Swarm's first commercial partner, ModuSense, have formed a joint venture to accelerate innovation in the marketplace.
TECHNOLOGY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Automotive Hydraulic System Market Regional Analysis – Aisin Seiki, Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Borgwarner

Contrive Datum Insights delivers key insights on the Automotive Hydraulic System making informed business decisions. It has been compiled by primary and secondary data exploration techniques. In terms of value, the global Automotive Hydraulic System market is estimated to expand at xx% CAGR in the forecast period. It has been aggregated on the basis of several attributes such as regional outlook, market segments, competitive landscape, top key players, sales approaches, technological platforms, and standard operating procedures.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Automotive Connected Infotainment System Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cisco Jasper, ATandT, Microsoft

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Automotive Connected Infotainment System Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Automotive Connected Infotainment System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
everythingrf.com

Bluetest Integrates the R&S 5G Radio Communication Tester into its Reverberation Test Systems

Bluetest announced that they can now integrate the R&S CMX500 5G NR radio communication tester from Rohde & Schwarz for 5G FR1 MIMO over-the-air (OTA) measurements into their reverberation chambers. The reverberation chambers from Bluetest in combination with the R&S CMX500 enable developers and manufacturers of 5G components and devices to perform MIMO stress testing under realistic conditions with high data rates.
CELL PHONES
everythingrf.com

Leonardo DRS Launches a Flexible A-PNT Solution for Enhanced Defense Communications

Leonardo DRS has introduced its advanced and cost-effective Assured Position, Navigation and Timing (A-PNT) solution, the AC2ES, to counter anti-Global Positioning System threats while improving the functionality of a range of combat-critical networking platforms. The Leonardo DRS AC2ES (A-PNT Converged Computing – Embedded and Scalable) provides A-PNT information in GPS-threatened...
TECHNOLOGY

