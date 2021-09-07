CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miamisburg, OH

Dayton area nonprofit aims to construct medical office building in Miamisburg

By Eric Schwartzberg
Dayton Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dayton-area nonprofit is planning to construct a 13,345-square-foot medical office building in Miamisburg. The project is planned by Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton for a 1.5 acre property on the northeast corner of South Gebhart Church Road and Ohio 725, a vacant site that formerly contained a single-family home that was demolished years ago. It is planned to include general medical offices, dental offices and a pharmacy.

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

David MarkCalifornia recall election results show Gavin Newsom winning — and Donald Trump losing

The California ballot officially featured 46 candidates vying to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the effort to recall him. But in the end, the only one who mattered wasn’t even listed. Newsom was able to carry the day by effectively making the recall a race between him and former President Donald Trump — and Trump was the one who came up short Tuesday night.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles hours apart Wednesday in a display of military might that is sure to exacerbate tensions between the rivals at a time when talks aimed at stripping the North of its nuclear program are stalled. South Korea’s presidential office...
WORLD
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Health
City
Miamisburg, OH
Miamisburg, OH
Society
Dayton, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Health
NBC News

FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar sex-abuse allegations

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been fired by the agency, NBC News has confirmed. The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized him and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations required.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Office#Health Care Services#South Gebhart Church Road#Explorehospital#Kettering Health Network#Khn#Post Acute Medical#Miamisburg City Council#The Planning Commission#Dayton Public Schools#Mobile Health Unit#Exploremiamisburg
The Hill

Biden to meet with business executives on vaccine requirements

President Biden on Wednesday will meet with business executives at the White House to discuss coronavirus vaccine requirements for the private sector. The meeting comes roughly a week after Biden announced a new Labor Department rule that will require businesses with more than 100 employees to require that workers either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to testing. The White House believes the rule is necessary to get more of the U.S. population vaccinated and eradicate the virus.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy