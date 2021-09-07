Dayton area nonprofit aims to construct medical office building in Miamisburg
A Dayton-area nonprofit is planning to construct a 13,345-square-foot medical office building in Miamisburg. The project is planned by Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton for a 1.5 acre property on the northeast corner of South Gebhart Church Road and Ohio 725, a vacant site that formerly contained a single-family home that was demolished years ago. It is planned to include general medical offices, dental offices and a pharmacy.www.daytondailynews.com
