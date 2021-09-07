Toyota To Spend $13.5 Billion To Develop EV Battery Tech and Supply By 2030

With more and more car manufacturers committing to an all-electric future, the race for materials and supplies are heating up, and to make matters worse, the automotive industry is currently facing a serious semiconductor chip shortage. BMW, which recently launched a new range of all-electric vehicles, including the BMW iX and i4 plans to cut production costs by as much as 25 percent in the coming years to combat losses caused by supply issues, and has now announced a massive $24 billion investment in batteries to keep up with demand. BMW's EV sales have made major strides in the past two years, and now accounts for more than 11 percent of deliveries during the first half of 2021.

