Energy Industry

India confirms interest in Vostok Oil, Arctic LNG-2

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian news agency Interfax had on September 6 reported that Indian energy companies ONGC and Petronet LNG are mulling involvement in Arctic LNG-2. Indian petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on September 6 said that India is looking to invest in Vostok Oil and the planned Arctic LNG-2 export projects in Russia.

www.naturalgasworld.com

