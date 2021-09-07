Public hearing set for comments for Richardson Park project
The City of Natchitoches will host a public hearing to discuss the Louisiana Office of Community Development CDBG funds for COVID relief. The Love Louisiana Outdoors grant was released for the development or rehabilitation of outdoor fitness and recreational parks to provide suitable space for activities to encourage physical distancing and support social distancing guidance. The hearing will be at the MLK Recreation Center Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. The City is seeking public comments on the project, which will serve to rehabilitate Richardson Park.www.natchitochestimes.com
