NDES School News

By Geauga News
geauganews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was wonderful to welcome back our returning NDES students, as well as 75 new, incoming K-8 students to our school family! It is good for us to be here in-person, learning and praying together.

geauganews.com

isanti-chisagocountystar.com

North Branch School News: Excited to be moving forward together

Staff are back in the building this week and preparing to welcome students and families to the start of the 2021-22 school year!. North Branch Area Public Schools will begin the year at a Level 1 on the school district’s Safe Learning Continuum, which means students will attend school five days a week on a traditional schedule. We are committed to providing a five-day in-school option because we know kids need to be in school to excel!
NORTH BRANCH, MN
thegardnernews.com

This elementary school news might be music to your ears

GARDNER — When Michelle Heffner, the band director at Elm Street School, recently posted the sign-up sheets for the school’s music program, she was hoping that at least 60 students would be interested enough to enroll. She was pleasantly shocked to find that, at last count, nearly 150 students —...
GARDNER, MA
WOOD

School News Network: ‘My personal vision is to change the world’

New superintendent works to ensure all students have opportunities. Superintendent Kevin Polston has moved from Kent County’s smallest district to one of its largest, bringing with him a dedication to equity, educational excellence and the belief that all students should have ample opportunities to succeed. Kentwood, the most diverse school...
KENT COUNTY, MI
thestokesnews.com

Three county schools in quarantine

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education talked about masks, clusters and quarantines — the COVID-19 gamut — at its meeting Tuesday morning, but the main issue of concern was the three schools that have been forced to go remote this week. Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice offered the Board...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Observer-Dispatch

Rosh Hashana and the start of the new school year: Resilience is essential | Opinion

Rosh Hashana — the Jewish New Year — and the beginning of the school year often coincide, and, in many ways, the timing is apropos. The Jewish New Year is about introspection and setting goals for the coming year, and as millions of families around the country prepare for the next school year to begin, they are doing the same. As educators, we also assess our academic goals and share them with parents and students. If we have learned anything over the past two academic years, it is the lesson of flexibility and coping with change. Unfortunately, as the Delta variant continues to permeate cities and towns around the country, it is more important than ever that families and educators work together to create plans for the coming year to mitigate further disruption.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Education
News 12

News 12 hosts backpack giveaway to start the school year in Brooklyn

News 12 partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to give away backpacks and school supplies to kids attending their afterschool programs in Brooklyn on Monday. Does your child have COVID-19 or the common cold? Check the symptoms here as the school year gets underway. This partnership with...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Mountaineer

Haywood Early College named Apple Distinguished School

Earlier in September, at a school-wide celebration, Haywood Early College was recognized as an Apple Distinguished School. Haywood Early College is now part of a growing group of 500-plus schools across 32 countries to earn the honor. Haywood Early College is the only school in the state that was recognized this year, joining three other North Carolina schools that have previously earned the distinction.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
NOLA.com

Academy of the Sacred Heart gets new leadership, and other metro school news

ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART: Micheline Dutil has been chosen as head of school at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans; and Mark Major, Tracey Schiro and Helen Young have joined the school's board. Dutil, a native of Montreal, Quebec, has been a teacher and administrator in the Catholic education system in Toronto for more than 30 years. Major is deputy CEO of administration and finance for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority. Schiro is an executive vice president for Ochsner Health. Young is a certified fundraising executive with a career in nonprofit fundraising and development.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Victoria Advocate

Lavaca County Retired School Personnel shares news from September meeting

After an absence of a year and a half resulting from the pandemic, the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel (LCRSP) met Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall of Hallettsville First United Methodist Church. It was a time of celebration, joy and fellowship. President Gina Pavlu presided and introduced Joann Bludau, superintendent of Hallettsville ISD, who spoke to the group about many positive developments in HISD. She highlighted the fact that students enjoyed face-to-face instruction all last year, which resulted in little loss of class time; a second high school counselor was hired this year to help students; increased use of technology — video and Zoom — has allowed for easier counseling sessions between students, parents, a psychologist and teachers; and a number of new vocational programs have been added like HVAC and welding. There is a great need for teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers and support personnel, so local folks interested in helping are encouraged to apply.
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
Inside Nova

Langley School starts year with solid enrollment, plan to combat COVID

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. The Langley School in McLean began its fall classes Sept. 8 with slightly more than 500 students, its highest enrollment in more than a decade, school officials said. The private school, which serves students...
MCLEAN, VA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Schools Superintendent talks positive news and decreased quarantines

PARKERSBURG — Superintendent goals and praises, public comments about masks and vaccinations and the approval of a design firm were among topics discussed at Tuesday’s Wood County Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Will Hosaflook’s goals for the 2021-2022 school year were approved by the board. This year’s goals have not...
PARKERSBURG, WV
News 12

News 12's Erin Colton goes back to Wantagh High School

As kids across Long Island settle in for a new school year, News 12 Long Island's morning team is going back to school too!. News 12's Erin headed back to her high school, Wantagh High School, to see what this year will be like for students.
WANTAGH, NY
columbiagorgenews.com

Lyle News: Lyle District sees ‘great start’ to new school year

The Lyle School message on their website stated, “What a great start to the 2021-2022 school year! We’re back to 100% in-person, face-to-face learning. We’re working hard to keep it that way, including following the state’s safety requirements and we whole-heartedly appreciate the support of our community! It takes all of us working together!”
EDUCATION
arcadia.edu

Arcadia Again Among Top Schools in U.S. News & World Report Rankings

In the highly anticipated 2022 U.S. News & World Report rankings, released today, Arcadia University is once again ranked among the top Regional Universities in the North category. Arcadia is ranked 44th, among the top 34 percent of schools in this category and third among colleges and universities in the Philadelphia area in this category.
GLENSIDE, PA

