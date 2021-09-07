CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revenue and profits rise for Luceco

By James Pugh
Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Lighting products maker Luceco has seen both its revenue and profits rise. The Telford-based group has reported revenue rose to £108.2 million for the six months to June 30, up from £71.6 million in the same period of 2020. The listed business also posted a pre-tax profit of £16.6 million,...

