Becky Moriarty's sketchy illustrations capture the faces and places of Hackney
We've all experienced a few changes over the pandemic, the good and the bad. For Becky Moriarty – an illustrator originally from Ireland who's now based in Hackney – she's spent the last year or so meandering the streets of east London. Her change occurred when she noticed familiar faces, the same noses and eyes repeatedly appearing on her walks. Intrigued, she put her thoughts to paper and started work on her illustrative series, Hackney's landscape of memory.www.creativeboom.com
Comments / 0