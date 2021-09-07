CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becky Moriarty's sketchy illustrations capture the faces and places of Hackney

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've all experienced a few changes over the pandemic, the good and the bad. For Becky Moriarty – an illustrator originally from Ireland who's now based in Hackney – she's spent the last year or so meandering the streets of east London. Her change occurred when she noticed familiar faces, the same noses and eyes repeatedly appearing on her walks. Intrigued, she put her thoughts to paper and started work on her illustrative series, Hackney's landscape of memory.

Pablo Tesio hopes his simple, bold and graphic illustrations will spark emotion

In a world full of constant information, Pablo Tesio's illustrations are a refreshing break from it all. Straightforward and bold, it's an aesthetic that he adores due to its merging of handcrafted techniques and digital simplicity. "Little imperfections on the lines or the use of heavy textures can turn digital art into more 'palpable' visuals," he shares. "It feels more intimate and unique."
Yo Hosoyamada's 100 Days of Buildings reinterprets architecture through illustration

The London-based illustrator, originally from Tokyo, was studying at the prestigious Bartlett School of Architecture following the traditional path to becoming an architect. Following graduation, she got a job as an architectural assistant at a design firm but it wasn't quite as expected: "During my studies, I was constantly challenged, pushing my creative skills forward," she tells Creative Boom. "But the job didn't feel like I was fully utilising what I'd learnt. That's when I discovered illustration and began dedicating all my free time to it. I completely fell in love with the art of image-making."
Itziar Barrios uses humble Bic pens to create stunning editorial illustrations

Like the vast majority of artists, Itziar admits, her first memories are of creative communication. But it was only three years ago, having worked a succession of jobs that she found unfulfilling, that she determined that illustration would be both her personal and professional life. "I think at that moment I understood that life was too valuable not to live doing what you are most passionate about every day," Itziar tells Creative Boom.
Incredible paper sculptures by Diana Beltran Herrera continue her love of nature

Herrera's work has been exhibited around Europe, Asia, and America. Represented by Closer&Closer, her clients include Disney, Vogue, Harper Collins NY, Green Peace, Singapore Children's Museum, and many more. From book covers and album sleeves to set design and editorial, Herrera is commissioned to create all manner of intricate objects...
The beloved Marble Arch Mound is doing a light show

Remember the Marble Arch Mound? The artificial hill plonked down at one end of Oxford Street that cost £6 million to build and almost immediately had to close down?. The mound has since reopened, but rather than keeping a low profile after the controversy, the landmark nobody really wanted is now getting… a light show.
How to get represented by an illustration agency

You can get all that by signing up with an illustration agency. But how do you approach one, and how can you boost your chances of getting signed?. We spoke to people from leading illustration agencies in the UK to find out. Read on to discover their expert tips and advice. (If you want to hear tips from illustrators, too, then check out this helpful thread on Twitter.)
Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
Kate Middleton’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Facing a Big Milestone as She Returns to School

Like so many across the globe, the British Royal family is getting ready for a new school year, which means Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be on their way to Thomas’s Battersea school in South-West London before we know it. It’s hard to believe that the two young royals are growing up right before our eyes. And with each year comes new challenges for the siblings to meet. But this year, it looks like the 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will definitely be adjusting to some major milestones.
A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
Megan Fox Debuted Pin Up Girl Bangs at the 2021 Met Gala

The day after her showing up to the MTV VMAs in sexy mermaid ensemble complete with wet-looking hair in drenched waves, Megan Fox arrived at the Met Gala with the ultimate hair change up: bangs. For Megan’s Met Gala debut on September 13, to celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, she arrived in a hairstyle we’ve never seen her wearing before.
Chlöe and Halle Bailey's 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Looks, in Two Words? "Have Mercy"!!

Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).
Serena Williams Totally Stole the Show in Superhero-Inspired Met Gala Outfit

Serena Williams was a real-life superhero on the red carpet at last night’s 2021 Met Gala. The tennis star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday sporting a chic bodysuit and elaborate feathered cape by Gucci. She later revealed the look was inspired by superheroes. The champion exclusively...
