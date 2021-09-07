CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Supreme Court rules life insurance stoppage requires proper notice

By H. Cutner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis decision would restore policy premium payments to thousands of people across the state. The California Supreme Court has ruled that a life insurance grace period and other protections must be provided to consumers in the state before insurers are allowed to cut off coverage due to a missed payment.

