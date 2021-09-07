CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T surprising 3G customers with free phones after the network shut down

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T is shutting down its 3G network next year. The change is set to come next February and will affect a lot of people stuck on AT&T’s 3G network. To compensate for the shutdown, the company is providing a free replacement phone. The company has sent emails about the 3G...

#At T#Samsung Phones#Smartphone#Mobile Data#Samsung Galaxy S20#Androidpolice#The Radiant Core#G#Oneplus 8t
