Glasgow firm fined £150k after half a million nuisance calls, spoofing phone number, using false trading names
A Glasgow-based company is facing a £150,000 penalty handed down by the UK's data watchdog for making more than half a million nuisance calls about bogus green energy deals. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) fined DialADeal Scotland Ltd (DDSL) after an investigation found that it had targeted numbers registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) where people had expressly withdrawn their consent to receive marketing calls.www.theregister.com
