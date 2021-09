Chidi Njokuani knows he has all the skills to hang in the UFC and all that is left to prove it. Njokuani signed to Bellator in 2015 and went 5-3 and has notable wins over Melvin Guillard and Ricky Rainey. His losses, meanwhile, were to the best of the best in Andrey Koreshkov, John Salter, and Rafael Carvalho. The 32-year-old also beat Max Griffin on the regional scene in 2015 and now he will get a shot to enter the UFC.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO