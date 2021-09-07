Zendaya Hits A New Kind Of Fashion High On The ‘Dune’ Promo Trail

There are regular old skirt sets, and then there are majestical coordinates that reflect the sunlight, perfectly playing up the glow of their wearer. The Georges Chakra Couture look that Keke Palmer wore on Jimmy Kimmel Live fulfilled the latter purpose. The Emmy nominated Turnt Up with The Taylors actress, who will also be starring in Jordan Peele's new horror film Nope, works with stylist Seth Chernoff. And Chernoff got his hands on the silver, bronze, and gold sequin crop top and pencil skirt that would end up in our dreams! Styled with Sarah Flint Perfect Sandals, which are carefully constructed with comfort in mind, the full ensemble was complete with nothing but thick gold hoops. "Did I serve a LOOK tonight on @jimmykimmellive or NAH!!?? 😏😏," Palmer wrote on Instagram.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 27 DAYS AGO