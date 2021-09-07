Zendaya Hits A New Kind Of Fashion High On The ‘Dune’ Promo Trail
Listen to Zendaya’s British Vogue cover interview from the October 2021 issue:. “One for the archive,” one might imagine Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach saying repeatedly as they compiled the British Vogue cover star’s Dune promo wardrobe. From the jaw-dropping plum Alaïa micro crop top and form-fitting, floor-sweeping skirt, to the new Bottega military-esque tailoring and glittering David Koma crop top gown, there was much for the actor to populate her growing treasure trove of her most fabulous looks with.www.vogue.co.uk
