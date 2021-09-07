CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Hits A New Kind Of Fashion High On The 'Dune' Promo Trail

By Alice Newbol d
Vogue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to Zendaya’s British Vogue cover interview from the October 2021 issue:. “One for the archive,” one might imagine Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach saying repeatedly as they compiled the British Vogue cover star’s Dune promo wardrobe. From the jaw-dropping plum Alaïa micro crop top and form-fitting, floor-sweeping skirt, to the new Bottega military-esque tailoring and glittering David Koma crop top gown, there was much for the actor to populate her growing treasure trove of her most fabulous looks with.

Don'tBeLikeThat
8d ago

Zendaya, beautiful, attractive, stunning, stylish, fashionable and a young actress, carving a nice career in films and movies.

