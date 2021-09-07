Paris Hilton Proves She Gets Her ‘Cooking with Paris’ Skills from Her ‘RHOBH’ Star Mom

Paris Hilton has been sharing her dinner party hostess skills on her Netflix show “Cooking With Paris.” However, the mogul just revealed that she got the expertise from her mama while catching up on “RHOBH.”

Last month, Paris Hilton returned to our TV screens with her new show, “Cooking With Paris.” In the show, the hotel heiress learns how to make a meal with help from a few famous guests and ends each episode with a dazzling dinner party.

However, Paris is not the only Hilton making waves on television these days. Her mother, Kathy Hilton, is a new cast member on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which has exposed fans to her similarities to Paris.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” show has forever changed since Kathy Hilton joined the show. Several moments will go down in “RHOBH” history, thanks to Kathy’s playful nature.

Kathy’s involvement in the “Real Housewives” franchise has also been likened to Paris’s time on “The Simple Life.” Somehow, the Bravo series can capture the same naivete in Kathy as the 2000s show did Paris.

Although Kathy’s moments on “RHOBH” have been endearing so far, her daughters were concerned that would not be the case. Both Nicky and Paris cited the drama between their aunts Kyle and Kim Richards as their reasons for concern.

However, it seems things have changed in the Hilton households. Paris recently tweeted a clip from the “RHOBH” showcasing and praising her mother’s dinner party hostess skills as she caught up on the show.

From the clip, fans could draw a further comparison between Kathy and Paris. Both Hilton’s are excellent dinner party hosts, which has been key to making Paris’s Netflix show “Cooking With Paris” a success.

Nevertheless, “Cooking With Paris” and “RHOBH” have also exposed that the Hilton’s need assistance in the kitchen. For example, Kathy thought Red Bull was a regular soft drink in her show, and Paris didn’t know what tongs were until hers.

Fortunately, fans of the Hiltons get to

the duo at play in the “Cooking With Paris” season finale. Thankfully, Paris and Kathy are joined by Nicky in the episode, so the dinner party outfits are not the only thing they pull off.

When Paris and Kathy are not busy being TV sensations, the pair spend their time bonding in stylish outfits. The mother and daughter were spotted outside a cat cafe in Los Angeles hours before Kathy’s dinner party aired on “RHOBH.”

Of course, both Hiltons wore quirky outfits fit for their personalities during their outing. Paris wore a pink mini dress with cats printed all over while Kathy carried a large tote bag with “Be Kind” embroidered.