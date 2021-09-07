CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security Think Tank: A response to planned data protection changes

By Emma Bickerstaffe,
Computer Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, the UK government revealed its vision for the UK’s role in the world in its highly anticipated Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy, entitled Global Britain in a competitive age. It declared its intent to be “at the forefront of global regulation on technology, cyber, digital and data”, and set the target of establishing the UK as a “global services, digital and data hub”.

