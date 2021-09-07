See inside: NOVEL LoSo Station and Land of a Thousand Hills coffee shop
Charlotte’s latest luxury apartment complex, NOVEL LoSo Station , is off to a hot start. And so is its ground-floor café, Land of a Thousand Hills .
Why it matters: The pandemic changed the way most people use their homes — home became the gym, coffee shop and office, in addition to our place of rest.
- With a full-service spacious coffee shop, a dog-friendly coworking space and high-end apartments units, this project aims to meet the needs of the moment.
- This is the 12th Charlotte apartment community by developer Crescent Communities.
We took a tour last week; here’s a look at what to expect, from apartments to retail.
Apartments: When complete, NOVEL LoSo Station will have 344 units total, with the final phase opening in mid-December, according to the developer. Each unit comes with high-end finishes, spacious closets and tasteful finishes. Floor plans range from studios to three-beds, and start around $1,400 a month for the smallest floor plan.
- The kitchens have custom cabinetry and units have one of two designs: navy cabinets with gold hardware, or gray cabinets with matte black hardware (and a black farm sink).
- The complex will have a transit lounge to track the light rail, plus a pool, gym and an outdoor lounge with skyline views.
Coworking: The coworking space is above the coffee shop and is free for the public — and dog-friendly. It includes cozy nooks, private rooms, a large conference table, exercise desks with pedals and bikes and a balcony.
Coffee shop: Land of a Thousand Hills has regular drip coffee, flavored lattes, teas, cold brew and “chills,” which are similar to a Frappuccino. Most drinks are $3-$6. Eventually alcohol will be added to the menu, including coffee-flavored cocktails.
- The coffee shop works with farmers in Rwanda and imports and roasts the beans in Atlanta. They also have shops in Nashville and Georgia so far.
- Additionally, they sell pastries and have a small food menu.
- Hours for the coffee shop are 7am-4pm Monday-Saturday and 7am-2pm on Sunday. Hours will be extended for the coffee shop once they’re able to serve alcohol.
Zoom out: When complete, LoSo Station will include 1 million square feet of office space, a hotel, 45,000 square feet of retail and 125 townhomes — in addition to the apartments and coffee shop.
- Additional retail and restaurants are also expected to open in the LoSo neighborhood, walking distance from LoSo station.
- A portion of the retail will be built between in front of NOVEL LoSo Station, and the storefronts will face the apartments (instead of out toward South Boulevard) to create a pedestrian live, work, play feel.
Timeline: Some of the apartments are move-in ready, and the coffee shop is now open. The final phase of apartments should be complete by the end of the year.
- Construction on the rest of LoSo Station is slated to start in 2022.
Location: The exact address is 4015 Craft Street, across from Scaleybark Station.
Here’s a look around the complex:
