Charlotte, NC

See inside: NOVEL LoSo Station and Land of a Thousand Hills coffee shop

By Brianna Crane
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1wPv_0boXD28J00

Charlotte’s latest luxury apartment complex, NOVEL LoSo Station , is off to a hot start. And so is its ground-floor café, Land of a Thousand Hills .

Why it matters: The pandemic changed the way most people use their homes — home became the gym, coffee shop and office, in addition to our place of rest.

  • With a full-service spacious coffee shop, a dog-friendly coworking space and high-end apartments units, this project aims to meet the needs of the moment.
  • This is the 12th Charlotte apartment community by developer Crescent Communities.

We took a tour last week; here’s a look at what to expect, from apartments to retail.

Apartments: When complete, NOVEL LoSo Station will have 344 units total, with the final phase opening in mid-December, according to the developer. Each unit comes with high-end finishes, spacious closets and tasteful finishes. Floor plans range from studios to three-beds, and start around $1,400 a month for the smallest floor plan.

  • The kitchens have custom cabinetry and units have one of two designs: navy cabinets with gold hardware, or gray cabinets with matte black hardware (and a black farm sink).
  • The complex will have a transit lounge to track the light rail, plus a pool, gym and an outdoor lounge with skyline views.

Coworking: The coworking space is above the coffee shop and is free for the public — and dog-friendly. It includes cozy nooks, private rooms, a large conference table, exercise desks with pedals and bikes and a balcony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AovM1_0boXD28J00

Dogs are a big theme here. Not pictured: a chic leather dog bed in the corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHjw7_0boXD28J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFbq8_0boXD28J00

Coffee shop: Land of a Thousand Hills has regular drip coffee, flavored lattes, teas, cold brew and “chills,” which are similar to a Frappuccino. Most drinks are $3-$6. Eventually alcohol will be added to the menu, including coffee-flavored cocktails.

  • The coffee shop works with farmers in Rwanda and imports and roasts the beans in Atlanta. They also have shops in Nashville and Georgia so far.
  • Additionally, they sell pastries and have a small food menu.
  • Hours for the coffee shop are 7am-4pm Monday-Saturday and 7am-2pm on Sunday. Hours will be extended for the coffee shop once they’re able to serve alcohol.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUskK_0boXD28J00

Bombo chill with coffee, caramel, chocolate and whipped cream ($6).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWmhW_0boXD28J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3Eoo_0boXD28J00

Zoom out: When complete, LoSo Station will include 1 million square feet of office space, a hotel, 45,000 square feet of retail and 125 townhomes — in addition to the apartments and coffee shop.

  • Additional retail and restaurants are also expected to open in the LoSo neighborhood, walking distance from LoSo station.
  • A portion of the retail will be built between in front of NOVEL LoSo Station, and the storefronts will face the apartments (instead of out toward South Boulevard) to create a pedestrian live, work, play feel.

Timeline: Some of the apartments are move-in ready, and the coffee shop is now open. The final phase of apartments should be complete by the end of the year.

  • Construction on the rest of LoSo Station is slated to start in 2022.

Location: The exact address is 4015 Craft Street, across from Scaleybark Station.

Here’s a look around the complex:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrg2Z_0boXD28J00

The coffee shop has garage doors that open to a patio and this courtyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joVfA_0boXD28J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgdAP_0boXD28J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xt1IB_0boXD28J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHK4Y_0boXD28J00

The transit lounge will display the light rail schedule. The area will also have arcade games and a giant table and lounge space. It overlooks the pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFlEd_0boXD28J00

This is a studio apartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tv1e7_0boXD28J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCgIU_0boXD28J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlFyR_0boXD28J00

The post See inside: NOVEL LoSo Station and Land of a Thousand Hills coffee shop appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
719
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

