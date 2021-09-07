See inside: NOVEL LoSo Station and Land of a Thousand Hills coffee shop

Charlotte’s latest luxury apartment complex, NOVEL LoSo Station , is off to a hot start. And so is its ground-floor café, Land of a Thousand Hills .

Why it matters: The pandemic changed the way most people use their homes — home became the gym, coffee shop and office, in addition to our place of rest.

With a full-service spacious coffee shop, a dog-friendly coworking space and high-end apartments units, this project aims to meet the needs of the moment.

This is the 12th Charlotte apartment community by developer Crescent Communities.

We took a tour last week; here’s a look at what to expect, from apartments to retail.

Apartments: When complete, NOVEL LoSo Station will have 344 units total, with the final phase opening in mid-December, according to the developer. Each unit comes with high-end finishes, spacious closets and tasteful finishes. Floor plans range from studios to three-beds, and start around $1,400 a month for the smallest floor plan.

The kitchens have custom cabinetry and units have one of two designs: navy cabinets with gold hardware, or gray cabinets with matte black hardware (and a black farm sink).

The complex will have a transit lounge to track the light rail, plus a pool, gym and an outdoor lounge with skyline views.

Coworking: The coworking space is above the coffee shop and is free for the public — and dog-friendly. It includes cozy nooks, private rooms, a large conference table, exercise desks with pedals and bikes and a balcony.

Coffee shop: Land of a Thousand Hills has regular drip coffee, flavored lattes, teas, cold brew and “chills,” which are similar to a Frappuccino. Most drinks are $3-$6. Eventually alcohol will be added to the menu, including coffee-flavored cocktails.

The coffee shop works with farmers in Rwanda and imports and roasts the beans in Atlanta. They also have shops in Nashville and Georgia so far.

Additionally, they sell pastries and have a small food menu.

Hours for the coffee shop are 7am-4pm Monday-Saturday and 7am-2pm on Sunday. Hours will be extended for the coffee shop once they’re able to serve alcohol.

Zoom out: When complete, LoSo Station will include 1 million square feet of office space, a hotel, 45,000 square feet of retail and 125 townhomes — in addition to the apartments and coffee shop.

Additional retail and restaurants are also expected to open in the LoSo neighborhood, walking distance from LoSo station.

A portion of the retail will be built between in front of NOVEL LoSo Station, and the storefronts will face the apartments (instead of out toward South Boulevard) to create a pedestrian live, work, play feel.

Timeline: Some of the apartments are move-in ready, and the coffee shop is now open. The final phase of apartments should be complete by the end of the year.

Construction on the rest of LoSo Station is slated to start in 2022.

Location: The exact address is 4015 Craft Street, across from Scaleybark Station.

Here’s a look around the complex:

The post See inside: NOVEL LoSo Station and Land of a Thousand Hills coffee shop appeared first on Axios Charlotte .