SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — More than two-million Californians have lost federal unemployment benefits that helped them stay afloat financially during the worst of the pandemic. This weekend, a historic federal unemployment benefit, which amounted to an extra $300 a week, expired. It was once $600 a week before it ended last July. “They’re completely cut off as of the 4th,” says Glenn Telega, a stagehand in the convention and entertainment industry. The loss of federal unemployment benefits is likely to have a ripple effect throughout much of the economy as millions of Americans re-enter the workforce. Telega says the convention and entertainment industry experienced...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO