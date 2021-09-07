Consumers Want Self-Service Checkout Options But Rarely Get to Use Them
As consumers continue to return to the aisles en masse, retailers are seeking new ways to keep them coming back, even when online and mobile options beckon. One method of keeping consumers happy to be in a physical store is making in-store shopping more like the seamless, click-to-buy experiences consumers grew to love in 2020. Doing so, however, means implementing new ways of removing the pain points in shopping, such as long checkout lines.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 1