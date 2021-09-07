CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Consumers Want Self-Service Checkout Options But Rarely Get to Use Them

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As consumers continue to return to the aisles en masse, retailers are seeking new ways to keep them coming back, even when online and mobile options beckon. One method of keeping consumers happy to be in a physical store is making in-store shopping more like the seamless, click-to-buy experiences consumers grew to love in 2020. Doing so, however, means implementing new ways of removing the pain points in shopping, such as long checkout lines.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 1

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Square Sellers May Take Payments via Cash App Pay, a Contactless Option for In-Person, Online Transfers

(NYSE:SQ) sellers may now start taking payments via Cash App Pay, which is a contactless payment option for carrying out in-person and online transfers. With Cash App Pay, clients are able to easily make payments with their Cash App account at participating Square sellers. For online and in-person transfers, client just have to scan a seller’s QR code at the time of checkout or simply click a button on their smartphones for a payment process that’s quick and secure.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

15-Minute Grocery Delivery Service Buyk Announces NYC Launch as Food eCommerce Speeds Up

After reports of its New York City launch circulated in August, Buyk, a 15-minute grocery delivery service founded by the creators of Russian grocery delivery service Samokat, announced Tuesday (Sept. 14) that it is officially launching in the city. Beginning in Manhattan, the company intends to reach all five boroughs by the end of the year, expanding to additional United States cities in 2022. In June, the company announced a $46 million seed funding round.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Sustainable Package-Free Shipping Startup Olive Moves Into Beauty Space

Package-free shipping startup Olive is moving into the beauty sector after its initial launch in fashion, compiling shoppers’ purchases across multiple retailers into a single, reusable tote and bypassing the need for multiple cardboard boxes. Launched in February by Jet Co-founder Nathan Faust and based in Jersey City, New Jersey,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Consumers#Self Service#The Checkout#Toshiba#Ecommerce
pymnts

Parachute Expands to Furniture in Bid to Own the Home

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) lifestyle brand Parachute is entering the furniture category with the launch of its first line of bed frames, as the company tries to take market share from bigger merchants in order to grow its business and become a part of every room in consumers’ homes. The handcrafted bed...
HOME & GARDEN
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Kroger Teams with Instacart for Speedy C-Store Delivery; Misfits Market Valuation Skyrockets

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Kroger announces 30-minute convenience delivery in partnership with Instacart, and Misfits Market’s valuation soars to $2 billion. Plus, IGA President and CEO John Ross tells PYMNTS how grocers are adapting to supply chain shortages plaguing the industry today. Grocery giant Kroger announced on...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Shopping
Supermarket News

Survey: Convenience drives online grocery shopping more than COVID

It’s convenience — not concern — that has spurred more grocery shoppers to go online, new research from digital payment specialist ACI Worldwide shows. In a poll of more than 2,300 U.S. consumers, 76% reported grocery shopping online for ease and convenience versus 56% saying they do so to avoid the risk of COVID-19, according to ACI, which conducted the “What Consumers Expect From Their Grocery Shopping Experiences” study with its PYMNTS.com media arm. Thirty-four percent of shoppers said it’s faster to buy groceries online, and 53% indicated they had a good online experience and want to continue shopping that way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
progressivegrocer.com

New White-Label Tool Speeds Up Picking in Grocery Fulfillment

Stor.ai is giving grocers a better way to manage their digital transformation. The end-to-end digital commerce solution company has launched a new picking app to enable its customers to combine multiple picking strategies in fulfilling orders, managing pickers' time more efficiently and improving the customer experience. Given the rising popularity...
BROOKLYN, NY
pymnts

Grovara’s B2B Marketplace Streamlines Exportation Process for US Wellness Brands

Facilitating exports has led to booming business for Grovara’s online B2B marketplace as well as the buyers and sellers who use it to make transactions. The Philadelphia-based startup provides an online marketplace for American-made “better-for-you” natural and organic food and beverage brands and said one key to its success is enabling an easy global wholesale experience.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Picking App Improves Efficiency in Grocery Fulfillment

Stor.ai launched its new picking app, designed to enable retailers to combine multiple picking strategies in fulfilling orders, managing pickers’ time more efficiently and improving the customer experience. “Today's grocers must respond to a pressing industry challenge -- processing an ever-increasing percentage of their orders digitally while maintaining profitability,” says...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

PayPal’s Jim Magats: SMBs Must Meet Customers Across Connected Economy’s ‘Four Domains’

In the connected economy, consumers want to simplify how they access the many things that were once resident in individual apps on their phones. The far-flung data that is created as consumers research, browse and transact — in essence the information that follows them around across channels — creates an ecosystem in which consumers and businesses come together to get things done, PayPal's SVP of Omni Payments Jim Magats told Karen Webster.
TECHNOLOGY
Wired

How to Call Customer Service and Actually Get What You Want

The combination of automated call systems and endless hold Muzak is downright enraging. Few things are more frustrating than having to explain your problem to multiple people and finding that none of them have the power to help you. And unfortunately, whether it's to cancel your internet service, get help with a technical issue on your laptop, or ask about an unexpected charge, most of us have to call the dreaded customer service hotline at some point.
ECONOMY
pymnts

3 Friction Points Slowing the Adoption of Self-Checkout for Grocers

Across retail categories, consumers are increasingly opting for self-checkout. At the grocery store, rather than waiting in the same long lines multiple times each week, shoppers are taking advantage of the opportunity to take checkout into their own hands — and the trend has accelerated in the last year and a half. What began as a way to minimize human contact during the early months of the pandemic has become an expectation for many consumers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy